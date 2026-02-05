news
today's howtos
2026-01-30 [Older] Adam Price: Manage an Offline Music Library with Linux
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2026-01-28 [Older] How to Fix “A Stop Job is Running” Message During Shutdown in Linux
University of Toronto ☛ The meaning of connecting to INADDR_ANY in TCP and UDP
An interesting change to IP behavior landed in FreeBSD 15, as I discovered by accident. To quote from the general networking section of the FreeBSD 15 release notes: [...]
ID Root ☛ How To Install ImageMagick on Debian 13
ImageMagick stands as one of the most powerful open-source software suites for image manipulation and conversion available on GNU/Linux systems today.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Navidrome on Fedora 43
Self-hosting your music collection has never been more appealing. Navidrome offers an elegant solution for streaming your personal music library from anywhere, transforming your Fedora 43 server into a powerful media hub.