news
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and More
-
Devices/Embedded
-
At embedded world 2026, Linutronix to Present IGLOS Secure Industrial Grade Linux OS
While at embedded world Germany, Linutronix will exhibit its first flexibly adaptable and real-time-capable Linux platform, IGLOS (Industrial Grade Linux Operating System), where security is the foundation of a TÜV SÜD–certified product aligned with IEC 62443-4-2. The platform offers a thorough security architecture with secure boot, mandatory access control, firewall, memory integrity and encryption, audit logging, and a secure OTA update mechanism.
“The new cybersecurity laws pose very high hurdles for our customers’ development departments, both in terms of technical complexity and sheer workload,” says Wilfried Wessner, Managing Director of Linutronix GmbH. “As a result, required and legally mandated security updates often cannot be carried out or are only implemented with significant delay.”
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2026-02-02 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (05/2026): Farewell, FOSDEM!
-
Hackaday ☛ A Keyboard For Anything, Without A Keyboard
We like this project, because it solves something we’ve all encountered at one time or another, and it does so in a novel way. Yes, typing on a smartphone screen can be just as annoying as doing so with a fiddly rubber keyboard, but at least many of us already have our smartphones to hand. Previous plug-in keyboard dongles haven’t reached this ease of use.
-
Hackaday ☛ Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The RollerMouse Keyboard
Essentially, this is an ortholinear split with a built-in roller bar mouse, which basically acts like a cylindrical trackball. There’s an outer pipe that slides left/right and rolls up and down, and this sits on a stationary inner rod. The actual mouse bit is from a Logitech M-BJ69 optical number.
-
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Michał Sapka ☛ My new mobile phone
But it required me to buy myself a new one, as having a phone is now a civic duty. I wanted it all: a FOSS operating system, a keyboard, an eink screen, headphone jack, and so, but no such device exists. The real question, however, was not "what I can do with the device" but rather "what the device can do with me". If you look at it like that it is clear that the more it could do, the more things I try to limit will return: Google Youtube, Mastodon, Google Youtube, watching our word reduce itself to crumble, Google Youtube. Have I mentioned I use Google Youtube too much?
This left me with a short list of things I want to do with it. I intend to call and message people, read books, and have navigation. I don't use a mobile banking, no work application reached my device yada yada. Moreover, I wanted the Google Youtube to suck as much as possible. E-ink to the rescue!
-