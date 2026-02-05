Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and More

But it required me to buy myself a new one, as having a phone is now a civic duty. I wanted it all: a FOSS operating system, a keyboard, an eink screen, headphone jack, and so, but no such device exists. The real question, however, was not "what I can do with the device" but rather "what the device can do with me". If you look at it like that it is clear that the more it could do, the more things I try to limit will return: Google Youtube, Mastodon, Google Youtube, watching our word reduce itself to crumble, Google Youtube. Have I mentioned I use Google Youtube too much?

This left me with a short list of things I want to do with it. I intend to call and message people, read books, and have navigation. I don't use a mobile banking, no work application reached my device yada yada. Moreover, I wanted the Google Youtube to suck as much as possible. E-ink to the rescue!