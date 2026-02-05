news
Games: Steam Machines, Winnie's Hole, and More
-
Steam Machine - Steam Frame FAQ - RAM and storage crisis to blame for no pricing or dates | GamingOnLinux
Valve have put up an official explainer on why we haven't gotten released dates or pricing for the new Steam Hardware like the Steam Machine and Steam Frame. And of course, not forgetting the Steam Controller that I might just be the most excited for. I'm excited for all of it, but that controller looks delicious.
-
Winnie's Hole is a delightfully grim roguelite now in Early Access | GamingOnLinux
Winnie's Hole is a delightfully grim roguelite where you infect and constantly mutate Winnie-the-Pooh. Now available in Early Access. Note: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux.
-
Hyperslice is a fast, focused and extremely fun action arena roguelite | GamingOnLinux
Hyperslice released recently and has easily positioned itself as one of my absolute favourite arena-arcade style action roguelite games. Note: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux by the developer.
-
Google's Project Genie experiment allows creating interactive worlds with generative AI | GamingOnLinux
At the end of January, Google revealed Project Genie - their new experiment to have generative AI create explorable interactive worlds. So instead of you making models, textures and writing code the idea is that you write a prompt and it's all generated for you.
-
Epic Games Store saw a 57% increase in purchases for third-party PC games in 2025 | GamingOnLinux
Epic Games have release their 2025 Year in Review for the Epic Games Store, and they appear to be doing doing quite well compared to previous years. Be sure to check out our guide to play titles from Epic Games Store on SteamOS / Linux.
-
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy remaster gets a big upgrade | GamingOnLinux
The Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy remaster from 2017 (originally released in 2003) has seen a big upgrade arrive for the classic. These changes have been in Beta for a while, and it has been some time since the last update to the game so it really is quite a list of what's been improved.
-
Delivery - Beyond is a free new chaotic physics-based co-op game | GamingOnLinux
Need a new game to play with some friends? Delivery & Beyond is a funny online co-op game about scrapping everything from various locations. You've joined a delivery company but nothing is quite as it seems, and you'll be getting into all sorts of trouble in this one as you run through various locations scrapping everything you can before the police arrive.
-
Resident Evil Village and more available in Humble Choice for February 2026 | GamingOnLinux
Humble Bundle have launched the latest Humble Choice for February 2026 which includes Resident Evil Village and some other fun games to grab. Below you'll see all the games with ratings and a Steam link for more info if you need it.
-
AMD say the Steam Machine is "on track" for an early 2026 release | GamingOnLinux
During AMD's latest earnings call that covers the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, AMD chair and CEO Lisa Su gave a small update on Valve's Steam Machine.