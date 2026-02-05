Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

The deadline for the Flock 2026 CFP has been extended to February 8.

This year isnâ€™t just about maintenance; it is about architecture. As we look toward Fedora GNU/Linux 45 and 46, we are also laying the upstream foundation for Enterprise GNU/Linux 11. This includes RHEL 11, CentOS Stream 11, EPEL 11, and the downstream rebuilder ecosystem around the projects. The conversations happening in Prague will play a part in the next decade of modern GNU/Linux enterprise computing.