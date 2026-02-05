news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ What’s new in post-quantum cryptography in RHEL 10.1
To prepare for a quantum future, RHEL 10.1 improves defenses against such “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks and introduces post-quantum signatures for its packages.
CIQ's NSS Module First to Achieve CAVP Certification for Post-Quantum Cryptography Algorithms
NSS with ML-KEM and ML-DSA algorithms passes lab testing and enters Modules in Process list, making Rocky Linux from CIQ one of the first Enterprise Linux distributions advancing FIPS-validated post-quantum cryptography with NSS
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Flock CFP Extended to February 8
The deadline for the Flock 2026 CFP has been extended to February 8.
This year isnâ€™t just about maintenance; it is about architecture. As we look toward Fedora GNU/Linux 45 and 46, we are also laying the upstream foundation for Enterprise GNU/Linux 11. This includes RHEL 11, CentOS Stream 11, EPEL 11, and the downstream rebuilder ecosystem around the projects. The conversations happening in Prague will play a part in the next decade of modern GNU/Linux enterprise computing.
Red Hat ☛ How to connect OpenShift Lightspeed MCP to your IDE
Modern Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) have evolved beyond simple code editors into intelligent platforms powered by Hey Hi (AI) assistants. These assistants can answer questions, generate code, and help debug issues. But they often lack deep expertise in specialized platforms like Red Hat OpenShift. This is where Model Context Protocol (MCP) comes into play. MCP is an open standard that allows Hey Hi (AI) assistants to connect with external tools, extending their capabilities far beyond their base knowledge and providing them access to specialized and real-time information.