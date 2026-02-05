Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Whosthere performs unprivileged, concurrent scans using mDNS and SSDP scanners. Additionally, it sweeps the local subnet by attempting TCP/UDP connections to trigger ARP resolution, then reads the ARP cache to identify devices on your Local Area Network. This technique populates the ARP cache without requiring elevated privileges. All discovered devices are enhanced with OUI lookups to display manufacturers when available.

Whosthere provides a friendly, intuitive way to answer the question every network administrator asks: “Who’s there on my network?”

This is free and open source software.