LWN on Kernel, Fedora and GPG 2.5, and postmarketOS

The Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG) is a out-of-tree loadable kernel module that attempts to detect and report violations of the kernel's internal invariants, such as might be caused by an in-progress security exploit or a rootkit. LKRG has been experimental since its initial release in 2018. In September 2025, the project announced the 1.0 version. With the promises of stability that version brings, users might want more information to decide whether to include it in their kernel.

Security through diversity

LKRG's mission is mildly hopeless — if an attacker has already compromised a running kernel, then there is no theoretical reason that the attacker could not also recognize and block or subvert the LKRG kernel module. In practice, however, an attacker would need to actually know to do that, and do it quickly enough to escape the periodic sweeps that LKRG performs. Using LKRG, therefore, raises the bar for attacks on the Linux kernel.