Zorin OS vs. Linux Mint: Which is the better Linux distro for Windows converts?

Ever wondered what Windows 7 might have evolved into if Microsoft hadn’t gone down the Metro UI path? Both Zorin OS and Linux Mint offer a glimpse into that alternate reality. They share the familiar Windows 7 layout—a clean, simple desktop for widgets and app shortcuts. This is paired with a taskbar-like panel at the bottom that houses the application launcher, pinned apps, a system tray with quick settings, and a clock.

The main difference lies in visual polish. Zorin OS offers a cleaner, more modern aesthetic compared to Linux Mint’s more utilitarian and minimal design. You also get the Zorin Appearance app, which lets you switch layout styles with a single click.