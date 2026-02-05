The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

KDE Gear 25.12.2 Brings Improvements to Dolphin, NeoChat, Kate, and Other Apps

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 05, 2026



Coming about a month after KDE Gear 25.12.1, the KDE Gear 25.12.2 release updates the Dolphin file manager to reload context menu plugins when changing the configuration, avoid using the dynamic view if any items in the view are expanded, and ensure the font dialog retains the last custom selection.

The KDE Intinerary travel assistant app is now a little bit less strict on manually entering flight numbers, clears the previously created trip name when creating a new trip group, and the global menu drawer has been restored in mobile mode. Also, the Kitinerary library received support for SNCF TER pass barcodes.

