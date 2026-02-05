The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

GNU/Linux Measured at 5.5% in Ecuador This Year

Feb 05, 2026



2024: In Ecuador, GNU/Linux Adoption Surged From Under 1% to Over 4% in About 3 Years

Today:

The South American country, Ecuador, attracted a lot of worldwide, global attention in "IT spheres" because of Julian Assange and then Ola Bini (Ola Martin Gustafsson).

Ecuador was back then ridiculed for its lack of technical competency, such as mistaking telnet for a cybercrime. Either way, it seems to be experiencing growing levels of GNU/Linux adoption, based on recent trends. Let's see if this can be sustained throughout the year. █

Image source: Inside of a house in Quito, Ecuador