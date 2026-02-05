original
GNU/Linux Measured at 5.5% in Ecuador This Year
2024: In Ecuador, GNU/Linux Adoption Surged From Under 1% to Over 4% in About 3 Years
The South American country, Ecuador, attracted a lot of worldwide, global attention in "IT spheres" because of Julian Assange and then Ola Bini (Ola Martin Gustafsson).
Ecuador was back then ridiculed for its lack of technical competency, such as mistaking telnet for a cybercrime. Either way, it seems to be experiencing growing levels of GNU/Linux adoption, based on recent trends. Let's see if this can be sustained throughout the year. █
Image source: Inside of a house in Quito, Ecuador