news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
Klara ☛ OpenZFS Monitoring and Observability
Today, instead of talking about the things we can do with ZFS, let’s talk about OpenZFS monitoring and observability— how we can measure it, and make sure it’s functioning properly. We’ll start off by discussing manual methods to look into ZFS’ current condition, and then move on to ways to automate them.
Games
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Daniel Pocock ☛ Sexism & GNOME: shaming men, hiding women, Sonny Piers update
Why do they use the GNOME forum to make a public libel attack against Sonny Piers, a volunteer with 20 years of service but they hide the name of Anisa Kuci from the list of people getting paid?
Are they trying to hide the fact that an American non-profit organization has sacked all their American staff and replaced them with two Albanian girls?
Distributions and Operating Systems
New Releases
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Community to Discuss New Governance Proposal
The meeting, accessible on the project’s Jitsi channel, follows a recent draft proposal that outlines structural changes to how the project manages technical and community decisions.
Debian Family
