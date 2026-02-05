news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 05, 2026



Quoting: Slimbook Titan report 8 - The rollercoaster goes up —

I want to be able to look at the Titan's current state, after interrupt tweaks, and my past experience as two separate things. It's a very hard thing to do, and it does mar the overall feel. Even though technically this last report is pretty good and positive, I can't truly forget the previous seven endeavors plus the original setup, and all the ups and downs involved. But I will try. So, yes, the eighth report is a rather positive one.

The hardware "issues" are well, there, but they didn't "get" in my way. Now that I've "fixed" my system, it works quite alright. I don't know how long this state will last. But I'm resigned to this reality, and I don't want to waste too much emotion fretting over what's essentially 25 years of missed Linux desktop opportunities. I'll enjoy the Titan for its beefy spec, solid range of programs and games running well under Linux, and keep Kubuntu 22.04 for quite a while longer. And that brings this report to its honorable end.