Gifts of Nature and Other Empathetic Human Beings

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 05, 2026



Yesterday my wife received a greeting and compliment, for she had long felt like she was guided by divine forces and was a vessel or instrument in service of a patient in need. Hours later the local team won the match (advancing to the final of a Carabao Cup) and then she saw a neighbour giving a whole loaf of bread to the birds (overnight). How generous! Upon returning home she saw that PETA had sent her a lengthy new message about the elephants in a charity that she supports (for a long time already), so it generally felt like despite rapid hatred and conflict in the world there are still many good people, still a lot of good news, and animals that are looked after by humans (selflessly, not selfishly).

Empathy in humans isn't a universal thing. As the Epstein files pour out we see hoards of sociopaths having a "day of reckoning"; but there are some good people out there, it's just that they're not rich and seldom famous. The little they do have they are eager to share with other humans and willing to even share with wild animals, who are not pets. █

Image source: Scammony