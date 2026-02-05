original
Keeping the Site and Capsule Accessible 100% of the Time
100% uptime is an impossibility (except theoretically or for finer periods of time), but one can always strive for it. Last year our Gemini capsule and site were online for more than 99.99% of the time. It was very good, better than prior years too.
Two days ago there was an upstream incident, but an alternative route through the network was used to overcome it:
We're generally pleased to say that over the past week we served about 8 million Web requests and about 100,000 in
gemini://. Our goal these days is to produce a lot more original articles. █
Image source: tax return