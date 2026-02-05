The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

Keeping the Site and Capsule Accessible 100% of the Time

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 05, 2026



100% uptime is an impossibility (except theoretically or for finer periods of time), but one can always strive for it. Last year our Gemini capsule and site were online for more than 99.99% of the time. It was very good, better than prior years too.

Two days ago there was an upstream incident, but an alternative route through the network was used to overcome it:

We're generally pleased to say that over the past week we served about 8 million Web requests and about 100,000 in gemini:// . Our goal these days is to produce a lot more original articles. █

