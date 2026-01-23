Other Sites
The Raspberry Pi Flash Drive uses non-volatile NAND flash storage and connects over a USB 3.0 Gen 1 interface, while remaining backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts.
The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.
The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.
news
Recent Shows and Videos About GNU/Linux
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 23, 2026
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
- via WINE
- Security Issue Found in telnetd, Patches Put Forth Already
- via LWN
- Slimbook One is a Linux mini PC with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
- Slimbook will pre-load a GNU/Linux distribution such as Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, or Linux Mint for free
- Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause
- as usual from Check Point
- Window Shadows Finally Arrive on COSMIC Desktop
- Desktop Environments with Rust fetish
-
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- This Could be the Best Graphics Editor for Linux Users (Yes, it is Open Source)
- Graphite is an open-source
- Recent Shows and Videos About GNU/Linux
- various recent videos
- GNU/Linux Seen as Rising Sharply in Mayotte This Year [original]
- GNU/Linux and ChromeOS rose quite sharply when Vista 10 became unsupported. Their combined share is now at over 7%.
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Security Leftovers and Vuln Tracking
- Security links
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS picks
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- mostly GNU/Linux
- Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Ask Noah Show, and More
- episodes for today
- GNU/Linux Games/Platforms: Steam Machines, SuperTuxKart, and More
- Games related news
- Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and More
- Hardware focus
- Programming Leftovers
- Development related picks
- Red Hat and CentOS Leftovers
- not much slop/AI hype today
- Snap Store Neglect
- Snap Store issues
- Linux-based Jolla preorders closing in on maximum amount
- Linux-based, easy repairable, high privacy-focused, and Android compatible smartphone is closing in on its 10,000 unit maximum.
- New benchmarks show Linux gaming nearly matching Windows on AMD GPUs
- For some PC gamers, Linux might finally make sense
- today's howtos
- not so many for now
- Fastfetch updated with COSMIC Desktop & Bedrock Linux Support
- Fastfetch, the neofetch like system information tool, updated recently with many new features
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- FreeBSD is a No-Go for KDE's Plasma Login Manager
- The OS is known for its advanced networking features
- Modifier keys in Linux virtual machines under macOS
- Then, since I'm also a pretty serious Linux user
- We Help Animals, But Some People Don't Like It [original]
- In the interim we feed the birds once a day
- New Steam Client Update Adds Support for the Razer Raiju V3 Pro Controller
- Valve released a new stable update to its Steam Client desktop application for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems with various improvements to Steam Input, especially support for the Razer Raiju V3 Pro controller.
- Android Leftovers
- This clever Android game turns your charging cable into a bow and arrow
- MX Linux 25.1 brings back switchable init systems
- Dislike systemd but occasionally need it for something? MX can help
- Debian vs. Arch vs. Fedora: Which Linux distro base is right for you
- If you're just now coming over to Linux
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- This is free and open source software
- Pathways to open-source (and from it): one flawed journey exposed
- It’s been almost 7 years since I made a post titled “First steps in open-source” where I talked about joining KDE
- Goodbye, VirtualBox - I found a better, more reliable VM manager for Linux
- Virt-Manager is a free and easy-to-install virtual machine manager
- WordPress Education Programs, Why to Avoid Bloated Sites, Static Blogs, and "Building a Blog in Gleam"
- Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) leftovers
- "One Feed to Rule Them All" and Mozilla Turns Firefox Into Spyware ("Data") After Culling Firefox's RSS Support
- Web Browsers (or Clients)
- Mozilla Now Offers an Official Firefox RPM Package for RPM-Based Linux Distros
- Mozilla announces a dedicated RPM package for users of RPM-based distributions who want to install Firefox as a native RPM package.
- Linux Kernel and OpenZFS in 2026, ZFS in Production (BSD)
- kernel level commentary
- Open Hardware/Modding: M5MonsterC5/ESP32, Fiber Optic Lamp, and More
- devices and more
- Games: LOVE ETERNAL, Hungry Horrors, SPLITGATE: Arena Reloaded, and More
- 7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
- Improvements Coming Soon, Uptime Also Improving [original]
- We may soon make improvements to the way images are presented here
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- GNU/Linux Up to 7% in Tajikistan [original]
- it looks like real gains for GNU/Linux
- Protecting the Birds From One Pesky Neighbour [original]
- Let's see what they'll say next
- Richard Stallman to Speak on Software Freedom and AI at Georgia Tech
- he's speaking at Georgia Tech on January 23
- LWN on Kernel and Recent Linux Talks
- 3 more articles released from paywall an hour ago
- Asciinema: making movies at the command-line
- Marcin Kulik started the project in 2011
- Debian discusses removing GTK 2 for forky
- GTK 2 was released in 2002 and was declared end of life with the release of GTK 4 on December 16, 2020
- Licensing / Legal: LWN on GPL Enforcement
- Jonathan Corbet et al on GPL enforcement
- Slimbook Launches New Slimbook ONE Mini Linux PC, Slimbook Executive Laptop
- Linux hardware vendor Slimbook announced today that it has refreshed some of its Linux-powered computers, including the Slimbook ONE mini PC and Slimbook Executive laptop, with more powerful components.
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software picks for today
- Firefox Nightly is getting easier to install for Linux Fedora and openSUSE users
- Linux users can now test the cutting edge of Firefox development much more easily
- today's leftovers
- mostly GNU/Linux picks
- Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Buzzwords)
- Red Hat for "ai"
- Standards/Consortia: Standards Development, XML, Markup, and More
- Standards-related leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Development related leftovers
- Terminal-Based Applications and GNU/Linux HowTos/Technical Posts
- today's howtos
- Windows Boosters Try GNU/Linux for Games, Rootkit ('Anti-Cheat') as Barrier, and "Linux Benchmarking Transformed!"
- gaming news collated
- Android Leftovers
- You can publish apps from Manus without Xcode or Android Studio
- You came through for free software!
- You really came through this winter for free software
- What a Linux root user can do - and 8 ways you should absolutely never use it
- When I first started using Linux
- I don't install apps on my Linux OS anymore, and I love it
- I deepened my knowledge of Linux distros by giving an immutable one a try
- KDE Plasma could get a VR desktop mode on Linux
- A developer has submitted draft code to the KDE team that could turn the Plasma desktop environment into a fully functional 3D VR interface
- This is by far the best Linux email client I've used - and I've tested them all
- I've used a slew of Linux email clients over the years
- I cracked Hyprland at last - thanks to this Arch-based Linux distro
- Hyprland is getting tons of coverage within the Linux community
- GNU/Linux and Fake Advocacy
- today's leftovers
- Linux Phone Apps, Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, and Arduino UNO Q
- Open Hardware and more
- We've Greatly Benefited From the Growth of GNU/Linux [original]
- We recently noticed that many of our pages, the new pages, receive well over 2,000 requests
- LibreOffice 26.2 RC2 is available for testing
- LibreOffice 26.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2026
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- This is free and open source software
- Games: Obey the Insect God, KLETKA, Immortal Boy, Pandemic Express
- gaming picks
- GNU/Linux Measured at Almost 10% This Year in Nauru, a Pacific Island Settled by Micronesians [original]
- Windows is said to have sunk to ~7% "market share"
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles