Arch Linux’s AUR Wasted My Time Until I Did This
Ever waited an hour (or more) for an AUR package to compile on your Arch system? Do you find yourself avoiding certain apps simply because the compilation time is unbearable? Well, let me introduce you to Chaotic-AUR and how it completely changed my Arch experience.
The AUR Is Powerful, but Can Be Painfully Slow
One of the reasons I, and many others, love Arch Linux is the Arch User Repository (AUR)—a community-driven repo where you can find over 60,000 actively maintained packages and counting! While it’s not technically an exhaustive collection of apps, it certainly feels like one—packed with many popular Linux apps not found in the main Arch repos: core, extra, and multilib.