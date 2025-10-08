news
Mozilla Firefox and Tor Browser
Mozilla ☛ Firefox profiles: Private, focused spaces for all the ways you browse
Every part of your life has its own rhythm: work, school, family, personal projects. Beginning Oct. 14, we’re rolling out profile management in Firefox so you can keep them separate and create distinct spaces — each with its own bookmarks, logins, history, extensions and themes. It’s an easy way to stay organized, focused and private.
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.8 | The Tor Project
Tor Browser 14.5.8 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
Macworld ☛ 6 great read-it-later Pocket alternatives for iPhone
I’m an avid reader of articles on my iPhone, and for years I’ve used Pocket to help me discover and save fascinating content and consume it in my own time. I was devastated by the news that Pocket will be shutting down for good on October 8, but I’ve been hunting for alternatives and I think I’ve found some excellent apps.
University of Toronto ☛ A Firefox issue and perhaps how handling scaling is hard
Close inspection says that this isn't quite what's happening, and the underlying problem is happening more often than I thought. What is actually happening is that as I move my Firefox window left and right, a thin vertical black line usually appears and disappears at the right edge of the window (past a scrollbar if there is one). Since I can see it on my HiDPI display, I suspect that this vertical line is at least two screen pixels wide. Under the right circumstances of window width, text size, and specific text content, this vertical black bar takes enough width away from the rest of the window to cause Firefox to re-flow and re-wrap text, creating easily visible changes as the window moves.