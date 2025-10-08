Mozilla Firefox and Tor Browser

Close inspection says that this isn't quite what's happening, and the underlying problem is happening more often than I thought. What is actually happening is that as I move my Firefox window left and right, a thin vertical black line usually appears and disappears at the right edge of the window (past a scrollbar if there is one). Since I can see it on my HiDPI display, I suspect that this vertical line is at least two screen pixels wide. Under the right circumstances of window width, text size, and specific text content, this vertical black bar takes enough width away from the rest of the window to cause Firefox to re-flow and re-wrap text, creating easily visible changes as the window moves.