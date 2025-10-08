news

I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it's truly a good Windows alternative —

A couple of weeks ago, Zorin OS 18 was released with a big focus on making things comfortable for people migrating from Windows 10 to Linux. And I don't mean that figuratively; the developers flat-out mentioned Windows 10's end-of-support date, claiming that their OS is "designed to be the perfect replacement for Windows." It even added OneDrive capabilities to allow Windows users to more easily migrate all of their data over to Linux.

This caught my attention, as I, too, was a Windows escapee a few months ago, making the jump over to Linux. I now have my next made with Fedora KDE Plasma, but I wanted to give Zorin OS 18 a try, partly because I liked the look of it, and partly because I wanted to test the developer's claim that Zorin OS 18 was a good Windows replacement. As someone who recently switched from Microsoft, here's my take on Zorin OS 18.