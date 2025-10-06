news
I've tested the best Linux office suites and these are my top 5 - most are free
LibreOffice is the most widely used office suite on Linux. In fact, many distributions ship with LibreOffice preinstalled. This open-source office suite includes all of the tools you need to write novels, create a resume, build a spreadsheet, create and add formulas to documents, draw, and even build and work with databases. LibreOffice is highly compatible with MS Office and can even export to the MS Office formats (as well as many other formats).
Besides being an outstanding tool for creating and working with documents, spreadsheets, presentations, databases, drawings, and formulas, LibreOffice has one of the most flexible UIs available for office suites. You can go with a traditional menu-based interface, a more Microsoft ribbon UI, a sidebar, or several other options. You can customize nearly every aspect of LibreOffice, create password-protected files, install extensions, redact files, and so much more.