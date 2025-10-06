I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

I've tested the best Linux office suites and these are my top 5 - most are free

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 06, 2025



LibreOffice is the most widely used office suite on Linux. In fact, many distributions ship with LibreOffice preinstalled. This open-source office suite includes all of the tools you need to write novels, create a resume, build a spreadsheet, create and add formulas to documents, draw, and even build and work with databases. LibreOffice is highly compatible with MS Office and can even export to the MS Office formats (as well as many other formats).

Besides being an outstanding tool for creating and working with documents, spreadsheets, presentations, databases, drawings, and formulas, LibreOffice has one of the most flexible UIs available for office suites. You can go with a traditional menu-based interface, a more Microsoft ribbon UI, a sidebar, or several other options. You can customize nearly every aspect of LibreOffice, create password-protected files, install extensions, redact files, and so much more.

