How We've Defeated the Internet Trolls and Misogynists
2 days ago: How to Tell Your Community, Project or Company is Being Infiltrated by Saboteurs
In 2022 and 2023 this site and its community - and my wife as well - were under attack. We've already explained those attacks in the past and we put an end to them by 2024. Writing more about what happened proved to be very important. The people who did bad and sometimes illegal things essentially ran away. They realised it was backfiring on them and wasn't worth the risk anymore.
The Internet or the Web is not a very peaceful place, to say the least; it's full of malicious people, who only ever come online to bully people or try to drag them down to their level. The way to defeat them is make that costly to them. █