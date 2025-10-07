I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

original

How We've Defeated the Internet Trolls and Misogynists

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 07, 2025,

updated Oct 07, 2025



2 days ago: How to Tell Your Community, Project or Company is Being Infiltrated by Saboteurs

In 2022 and 2023 this site and its community - and my wife as well - were under attack. We've already explained those attacks in the past and we put an end to them by 2024. Writing more about what happened proved to be very important. The people who did bad and sometimes illegal things essentially ran away. They realised it was backfiring on them and wasn't worth the risk anymore.

The Internet or the Web is not a very peaceful place, to say the least; it's full of malicious people, who only ever come online to bully people or try to drag them down to their level. The way to defeat them is make that costly to them. █