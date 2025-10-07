news
today's howtos
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install CSF (Config Server Firewall) on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we'll walk you through the installation process of CSF (Config Server Firewall) on the Debian 12 server. You will also learn the basic configuration of CSF, blocking IP addresses using two different methods, and setting up CSF Web UI for ease of management and monitoring.
UPDATE: CSF Firewall was shut down in August 2025. You can use its fork, Sentinel Firewall, instead: [...]
-
University of Toronto ☛ What (I think) you need to do basic UDP NAT traversal
Yesterday I wished for a way to do native "blind" WireGuard relaying, without needing to layer something on top of WireGuard. I wished for this both because it's the simplest approach for getting through NATs and the one you need in general under some circumstances. The classic and excellent work on all of the complexities of NAT traversal is Tailscale's How NAT traversal works, which also winds up covering the situation where you absolutely have to have a relay. But, as I understand things, in a fair number of situations you can sort of do without a relay and have direct UDP NAT traversal, although you need to do some extra work to get it and you need additional pieces.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install WGDashboard on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Managing WireGuard VPN configurations through command-line interfaces can be time-consuming and error-prone, especially when dealing with multiple peers and complex network setups. WGDashboard provides an elegant solution by offering a web-based management interface that simplifies the entire process. >
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Graylog on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Installing and configuring Graylog on Rocky GNU/Linux 10 provides organizations with a powerful centralized log management solution capable of handling massive amounts of machine data in real-time. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step required to successfully deploy Graylog on your Rocky GNU/Linux 10 server, from initial prerequisites to advanced troubleshooting techniques.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Scribus on Debian 13
Desktop publishing on GNU/Linux has evolved dramatically over the past decade. Scribus stands as the premier open-source solution for professional page layout and document design on Debian systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Setup Rsyslog on Debian 13
System logging forms the backbone of server administration and troubleshooting. Rsyslog, a powerful and reliable logging system, enables administrators to collect, process, and forward log messages across multiple servers efficiently. This comprehensive guide walks through setting up Rsyslog on Debian 13 (Trixie), covering installation, configuration, security hardening, and troubleshooting techniques.
-
ID Root ☛ How to Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 16 from Leap 15
openSUSE Leap 16 marks a significant milestone in the project’s history, representing the first major version update in seven years.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install HAProxy on Fedora 42
Load balancing stands as a critical component in modern web infrastructure, ensuring optimal distribution of incoming network traffic across multiple servers. HAProxy (High Availability Proxy) represents one of the most reliable and widely-adopted solutions for achieving this goal on GNU/Linux systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Telegram on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Telegram has become one of the most popular messaging platforms worldwide, offering robust security features, cloud-based messaging, and cross-platform compatibility. Rocky GNU/Linux 10, the latest release of this enterprise-grade Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) derivative, provides a stable and reliable foundation for running modern applications like Telegram Desktop. .
-
ID Root ☛ How To Enable SSH Login Alerts on Debian 13
Monitoring SSH access is a critical security practice for any Debian 13 server. Every time someone logs into your system via SSH, you should know about it immediately. SSH login alerts provide real-time notifications whenever authentication occurs, giving administrators instant visibility into who’s accessing their servers and from where.
-