Qualcomm Technologies has announced its plan to acquire Arduino, marking a major development in the embedded and maker ecosystems. The acquisition aims to combine Qualcomm’s edge computing and AI expertise with Arduino’s large developer community and open hardware approach.

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.

Featuring a stunning 16-inch 2K matte display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate, the new Oryx Pro laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 12 cores, 24 threads, and 5.1 GHz clock speed, up to 96GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 8TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

Slow Week, More Coffee Breaks

Oct 08, 2025

updated Oct 08, 2025



This past Coffee Day (Monday) was so enjoyable that we'll be doing the same tomorrow, Thursday. We'll be going to Town and not add many new stories to the site, instead resuming on Friday. Coffee is about chatting, not just the actual drinking. We'll soon have some good news to share. We are also preparing for the sister's site anniversary next month.

Today we fed a lot of birds. They've become very daring. They climb all over us, demanding seeds. But that's what we do when we take breaks between runs. On Friday we'll see them again at the park.

New cycles in general have become slow, so we're making improvements to R.R.R.R.R.R., which helps us find whatever remained. █