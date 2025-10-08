original
Slow Week, More Coffee Breaks
This past Coffee Day (Monday) was so enjoyable that we'll be doing the same tomorrow, Thursday. We'll be going to Town and not add many new stories to the site, instead resuming on Friday. Coffee is about chatting, not just the actual drinking. We'll soon have some good news to share. We are also preparing for the sister's site anniversary next month.
Today we fed a lot of birds. They've become very daring. They climb all over us, demanding seeds. But that's what we do when we take breaks between runs. On Friday we'll see them again at the park.
New cycles in general have become slow, so we're making improvements to R.R.R.R.R.R., which helps us find whatever remained. █