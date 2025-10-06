news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 06, 2025



Quoting: The latest Raspberry Pi OS images are now based on Debian 13 "Trixie" - CNX Software —

Since Debian 13 “Trixie” was released last August, it was just a matter of time until Raspberry Pi OS followed. Raspberry Pi announced the update from Bookworm to Trixie a few days ago.

The new Raspberry Pi OS images get the new and updated packages from Debian 13, and features like 64-bit time support to solve the Y2K38 bug. However, as Simon Long, UX engineer at Raspberry Pi, points out, there have been fewer changes in newer versions of Debian, and most changes in the new version of Pi OS are cosmetic, although there are some interesting under-the-hood changes as well.