300th Issue of (GNU/)Linux Magazine
Linux Magazine ☛ 300 issues of GNU/Linux Magazine
Looking to the future of technology and expertise.
Linux Magazine ☛ Bubbles
Is it just me, or is this so-called "AI bubble" so complicated and odd that it's hard to even come up with the words to speak about it meaningfully?
Linux Magazine ☛ Introduction
This month in GNU/Linux Voice and Elvie.
Linux Magazine ☛ This Month's DVD
Linux From Scratch 12.4 and Debian 13.1 "trixie"
Linux Magazine ☛ Cairo Dock 3.6 Now Available for More Compositors
If you're a fan of third-party desktop docks, then the latest release of Cairo Dock with Wayland support is for you.
Linux Magazine ☛ System76 Unleashes Pop!_OS 24.04 Beta
System76's first beta of Pop!_OS 24.04 is an impressive feat.
Linux Magazine ☛ Trends in the modern command line
Command-line applications have modernized since Bruce started writing about the command line 16 years ago. In his farewell column, he covers some of the recent innovations.
Linux Magazine ☛ Let your garden thrive with Plant-it
To keep your garden and indoor plants alive, you must remember to water them on time, apply fertilizers, and more. Plant-it is a self-hosted garden companion designed to assist you in achieving these tasks.
Linux Magazine ☛ Create a standalone GPS system with offline maps
Use a low-cost GPS module and Navit to build a portable GPS system.
Linux Magazine ☛ Explore the practical IT-Tools collection
The IT-Tools collection combines professional tools for a wide range of applications.
Linux Magazine ☛ Playing vintage games on RetroArch
Using GNU/Linux as a base, you can build your own couch-friendly retro-gaming console. All it takes is a PC, a game controller, and RetroArch.
Linux Magazine ☛ Build a tiny web radio with your Raspberry Pi Pico 2W
A Raspberry Pi Pico 2W has enough power to let you create a very usable web radio when you add a DAC chip and an amplifier.
Linux Magazine ☛ A last look at Intel's Clear Linux
Intel has announced the end of the innovative, high-performance GNU/Linux distribution known as Clear Linux. We recount its successes with this epitaph.
Linux Magazine ☛ Putting the Affinity graphics suite on Linux
Affinity is an award-winning photo editing, graphic design, and page layout tool suite that will run on GNU/Linux – with a little help from Wine.
Linux Magazine ☛ A Go program tells users about nearby WiFi routers
Mike Schilli lives high above the city. Inquisitive by nature, he wrote a Go program for the Raspberry Pi Zero that detects new WiFi routers in his neighborhood and reports them via texts to his phone.
Linux Magazine ☛ Categorizing GNU/Linux distros
While there are hundreds of active GNU/Linux distributions, most fall into a dozen categories. Bruce breaks them down in his farewell column.
Linux Magazine ☛ News
In the news: USB4 Maintainer Leaves Intel; Budgie 10.9.3; KDE GNU/Linux Alpha Available for Daring Users; AMD Initiates Graphics Driver Updates for GNU/Linux Kernel 6.18; AerynOS Alpha; AUR Repository Still Under DDoS Attack; RingReaper Malware Poses Danger to GNU/Linux Systems; Happy Birthday, Linux; and VirtualBox 7.2.
Linux Magazine ☛ Understanding the GRUB 2 bootloader
Deeper knowledge of the GRUB 2 bootloader will help you with troubleshooting and customizing your GNU/Linux boot environment.
Linux Magazine ☛ MicroPython – WS2812 aka NeoPixel
The Adafruit NeoPixel (WS2812) is an RGB LED that you can program via a serial protocol. We show you how to control the LED with a few lines of MicroPython.
Linux Magazine ☛ FOSSPicks
Nate explores the top FOSS including a utility to "curse" MP4s, the latest Gnome desktop, a fantastic Hexen source port, and a minimalistic RSS aggregator.
Linux Magazine ☛ RSS to email conversion
RSS is not well known outside of tech savvy circles, yet it remains one of the best methods to consume recurrent publications, such as blogs.
Linux Magazine ☛ Creating a virus for a modern GNU/Linux system
Linux might be safer than Windows, but it is not as safe as you think. We'll show you how a virus can navigate through the formidable GNU/Linux security system to deliver a payload.