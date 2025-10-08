Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks, improvements to congestion control, a new arti keys check-integrity command, and experimental support for exporting debugging information via OpenTelemetry.

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

Qualcomm Technologies has announced its plan to acquire Arduino, marking a major development in the embedded and maker ecosystems. The acquisition aims to combine Qualcomm’s edge computing and AI expertise with Arduino’s large developer community and open hardware approach.

Forget Google - my new go-to search tool won't track you or push AI, and it's free

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 08, 2025



When you run a search via google.com, that search not only goes through the Google servers, but it also places AI answers front and center. That centralized service means Google is in complete control of your searches.

What if you could instead use a decentralized server that runs across many devices, each of which is private and not under the control of a single organization? That's YaCy.

YaCy is a search tool you can deploy to your desktop or any computer on your home LAN that does not collect personalized data and is serious about privacy. YaCy has no "phoning home" integration and does not use cookies (although linked services may have cookies).

I deployed YaCy over the weekend and have found it to be a remarkable tool, and the search results are quite promising (enough that I've started turning to YaCy as my go-to search tool).

There are several ways you can install and run YaCy. You can download an executable binary from the official site, run it, and you're ready. Or, you can do what I did and deploy YaCy via Docker.

