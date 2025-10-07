original
From the Free Software Community to Local Politics
Norwich (in the US, not the UK) isn't big and there's a familiar face hoping to tackle corruption there. Her name is Marcia Wilbur and we deem her a friend.
"Isn’t life grand?" she told me. "I’ve been so busy doing all this mayor stuff and working..."
"I didn’t disappear off the planet," she had previously explained, "I am actually running for mayor in my hometown and took a client to fund my campaign."
"That’ll be over in a month win or lose."
"Because of all of the open source organization issues," she added, "it opened my eyes to what was going on here with organizations so that’s a good thing. There’s very very low tech here and I tried to open a maker space about a dozen times in my hometown and I kept getting stonewalled and then you know me, I started doing some investigation for reporting and realized this town is in a spiraling decline. So I petitioned and got on the ballot."
It's improbably that people who read this site live in Norwich, but it's possible that Norwich residents will search the Web and come here, then become familiar with Wilbur as a candidate. She has been very active as a phenomenal contributor in the technical community since the 1990s and she's a good investigator. She's an honest person - a person of true integrity. █