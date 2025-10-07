I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks, improvements to congestion control, a new arti keys check-integrity command, and experimental support for exporting debugging information via OpenTelemetry.

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

From the Free Software Community to Local Politics

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 07, 2025,

updated Oct 07, 2025



Norwich (in the US, not the UK) isn't big and there's a familiar face hoping to tackle corruption there. Her name is Marcia Wilbur and we deem her a friend.

"Isn’t life grand?" she told me. "I’ve been so busy doing all this mayor stuff and working..."

"I didn’t disappear off the planet," she had previously explained, "I am actually running for mayor in my hometown and took a client to fund my campaign."

"That’ll be over in a month win or lose."

"Because of all of the open source organization issues," she added, "it opened my eyes to what was going on here with organizations so that’s a good thing. There’s very very low tech here and I tried to open a maker space about a dozen times in my hometown and I kept getting stonewalled and then you know me, I started doing some investigation for reporting and realized this town is in a spiraling decline. So I petitioned and got on the ballot."

It's improbably that people who read this site live in Norwich, but it's possible that Norwich residents will search the Web and come here, then become familiar with Wilbur as a candidate. She has been very active as a phenomenal contributor in the technical community since the 1990s and she's a good investigator. She's an honest person - a person of true integrity. █