Wine 10.16
The Wine development release 10.16 is now available.
What's new in this release:
- Fast synchronization support using NTSync.
- 16-bit apps supported in new WoW64 mode.
- Initial support for D3DKMT objects.
- WinMD (Windows Metadata) files generated and installed.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/10.x/wine-10.16.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.