Other Sites
The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.
Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.
I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.
news
Android Leftovers
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 06, 2025
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support
- GIMP 3.0.6 has been released as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
- openSUSE Leap 16 Is Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
- The openSUSE project announced today the release of openSUSE Leap 16 as a major update to this long-term supported, traditional, and full-featured openSUSE version derived from the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 16 operating system series.
- Austria’s military switches from Microsoft Office to LibreOffice
- Like we’re seeing in Schleswig-Holstein, Denmark and many other government bodies and organisations
- FSF turns forty with a groundbreaking new project and a new president
- The day began with a conversation between board members Christina Haralanova, Geoffrey Knauth, Gerald J. Sussman, Ian Kelling, and Richard M. Stallman, who discussed the FSF's mission and their vision for the FSF's future
- Coffee Day [original]
- Vista 10 is running out of support (security patches that don't even solve the security problems), so expect to see many new GNU/Linux users "out there"
- Working With People From Microsoft [original]
- Thankfully I never worked with people from Microsoft, only a few who were Microsoft "fans"
- Sites Slow a Few Days Ago [original]
- Hopefully that won't happen again any time soon
- Cairo-Dock 3.6 Released with Wayland and HiDPI Support, systemd Integration
- Cairo-Dock 3.6 was released today for this open-source and free dock-like application for your GNU/Linux desktop, adding major new features like Wayland and HiDPI support.
- Wine 10.16
- The Wine development release 10.16 is now available
- This Week in Plasma: 6.5 beta 2
- This week we released the second beta of Plasma 6.5, and there are a lot of fixes in it
-
- GNU/Linux, BSD, and Development Leftovers
- many links more
- The Linux distro makes it super easy for me to create, edit, and stream - here's how
- Neptune
- I've tested the best Linux office suites and these are my top 5 - most are free
- LibreOffice is the most widely used office suite on Linux
- This new Linux desktop environment gives us what Microsoft never did with Windows
- The new COSMIC desktop entered beta just a couple of weeks ago, after spending over a year in alpha testing, and I decided to jump in and give it a shot
- Linus Torvalds Criticizes Rust Format Checking and Pull Request Formatting in DRM Merge
- Linus first addressed what he saw as corrupted formatting in the pull request's changelog
- Android Leftovers
- October 2025 smartphone lineup: Top launches, upgrades, and what's new this month
- OpenSSH 10.1: New DSCP Handling, SHA1 SSHFP Deprecation Announced
- OpenSSH 10.1 is now available, featuring DSCP handling changes
- Windows 11 25H2 reminds me why swapping to Linux was the best idea I've had this year
- However, it still reminded me that moving to Linux was the best idea I had this year
- The latest Raspberry Pi OS images are now based on Debian 13 “Trixie”
- Since Debian 13 “Trixie” was released last August, it was just a matter of time until Raspberry Pi OS followed
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- This is free and open source software
- KDE neon testing now with Plasma 6.5 beta 2
- One of the key problems we identified with previous KDE neon releases was that only user edition was receiving any meaningful testing
- openSUSE Leap Ready for Liftoff
- Users are stepping forward to share how Linux distributions like openSUSE power their projects
- Graphics and Drivers for x86 in Linux
- 5 new stories
- KPhotoAlbum 6.1.0 released
- KPhotoAlbum out!
- GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
- mostly GNU/Linux news
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
- FOSS and more
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- today's howtos
- mostly idroot
- FreeBSD 15.0-ALPHA5 Now Available
- The fifth alpha build of the 15.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
- LibreOffice in Latin America: heading to Havana for the 2025 Latin American Congress
- From October 6 to 9, Havana, Cuba, will host the Latin American LibreOffice 2025 Conference
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Review: Linux Kamarada 15.6
- Let's talk about how Kamarada performs as a desktop distribution and what it bring to the table compared to its parent, openSUSE Leap
- This Week in KDE Apps
- Getting back to all that's new in the KDE App scene, let's dig in
- Arch Linux’s AUR Wasted My Time Until I Did This
- Arch rant
- SysLinuxOS: The Go-To Linux for System Administrators
- At first blush, SysLinuxOS seems to be similar to Tails
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing
- Sharing and FOSS picks
- GNU/Linux and More
- some leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- today's howtos
- not so many for Sunday
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 5th, 2025
- The 260th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 5th, 2025.
- KPhotoAlbum 6.1.0 released
- I’m delighted to announce the new 6.1.0 release of KPhotoAlbum
- Introducing KRetro: a Libretro game emulator from KDE! (Alpha Release)
- It is designed to be convergent, usable across all Plasma Platforms
- Android Leftovers
- I have used dozens of Android smartphones but these Pixel features still amaze me to date
- Free Software Foundation at 40 (FSF40) Hackathon Starts in 1.5 Months [original]
- It's possible that the FSF will manage to raise some money for these activities
- Where Tux Machines 'Lives' [original]
- We deem this scenery motivational and inspiring
- Vicinae is basically Raycast for Linux, and it's (almost) everything I wanted
- Linux, replicating its UI and many of its features
- 4 Linux kernel tweaks I made that actually improved performance
- If you want something that offers stability, flexibility, and performance, you'll want to consider a Linux distribution
- Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- This is free and open source software
- A Mac-like experience on Linux
- In 2016, after being a Mac guy for 23 years, I took the plunge and made a full-time switch to Linux
- 40 Years of Freedom
- let's travel back to the late 1970s and early 1980
- Don't Use YouTube, Use inv.nadeko.net Instead (to Access YouTube Videos Without All the Nasty Parts of YouTube) [original]
- Google does not want alternatives to exist
- Agate (or AGate) is 5 This Year, It's Running Our Gemini Capsule [original]
- The number of capsules that use Agate is unknown, but many capsules exist
- FSF's Anniversary Party Will Hopefully be Uploaded to PeerTube [original]
- so that people who missed the anniversary can "catch up"
- IBM is Changing Fedora and Red Hat for the Worse [original]
- The culture of the original Red Hat is going away
- Tux Machines Loves Software Freedom [original]
- If Software Freedom is the goal, then we must focus on how to get there
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Recent Valnet Articles With Focus on GNU/Linux
- GNU/Linux leftovers
- Raspberry Pi 500+ Launches as the Ultimate All-In-One PC Based on Raspberry Pi 5
- The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the Raspberry Pi 500+ as the next generation of their all-in-one Raspberry Pi desktop computer, built on top of the Raspberry Pi single-board computer.
- I replaced WSL with a full Linux VM, and here’s why it’s actually better
- It's pretty seamless with VMs
- You can turn any sketchy PC into a private one with a single USB
- Turn any computer into a secure system
- Microsoft's XBox is Practically Dead Already [original]
- Expect a silent and gradual shutdown of various things associated with XBox
- Stormy Days, Strong Spirit, Maybe Site Search Next Year [original]
- a month from now the sister site has a birthday
- Microsoft Still Soul-Searching for a Search Future [original]
- Microsoft will continue to be very small in that segment, where it likely loses a lot of money
- The Gemini Capsule gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org/ and tuxmachines.org (HTTP/S) Both Growing [original]
- I've just taken a quick look at the log files
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- today's leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
- Hardware picks
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
- FOSS and more
- Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
- a little of the latter
- Web Browsers/Web Servers: Apache and Brave
- mostly Brave
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
- mostly Red Hat picks
- Operating Systems: GNU Guix, NixOS on Raspberry Pi 4, and More
- OSes in review
- Linux App Release Roundup, Best Ubuntu Time Tracking Software, and More
- Applications in review
- today's howtos
- many howtos for today
- Unyo – anime streaming and manga reader
- Unyo is a desktop application (inspired from Dantotsu) where you can watch and read your favourite animes and mangas
- An Update on our NGI Zero Core Funded Work
- A few months ago, we announced that LabPlot had received funding from the NGI Zero Core fund
- August/September in KDE Itinerary
- In the past two months since the last update KDE Itinerary got the ability to use the current location as a starting point for journey searches
- Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' and Old FUD Recycled in 'Make Use Of' (Valnet)
- 3 new articles
- Cinnamon Desktop Gets Improved Support for Keyboard Layouts and Input Methods
- Work has started on the next major update to the Cinnamon desktop environment, possibly Cinnamon 6.6, which brings improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods and a new application menu.
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- This is free and open source software
- This Week in GNOME: #219 Deciphering Hieroglyphs
- Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from September 26 to October 03
- GNOME Foundation Update, 2025-10-03
- It’s a wet and windy October afternoon here in the UK, and it’s time for another GNOME Foundation update
- FSF confirms Ian Kelling as its new president
- The Free Software Foundation (FSF) announced today that Ian Kelling
- Games: Proton Hotfix, Utopia Must Fall, and More
- 10 latest from GamingOnLinux
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles