Linus Torvalds Criticizes Rust Format Checking and Pull Request Formatting in DRM Merge
Linus Torvalds has raised concerns about Rust's automated formatting tool and pull request text formatting practices in a recent Linux Kernel Mailing List discussion.
The conversation started on October 2nd when he responded to the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem's pull request for Linux 6.18, submitted by maintainer Dave Airlie on October 1st. The pull request included Rust code additions for DRM drivers.
Linus first addressed what he saw as corrupted formatting in the pull request's changelog. The hierarchical indentation showing the organization of different subsections had been flattened.