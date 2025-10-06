Do you waddle the waddle?

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

news

Linus Torvalds Criticizes Rust Format Checking and Pull Request Formatting in DRM Merge

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 06, 2025



Linus Torvalds has raised concerns about Rust's automated formatting tool and pull request text formatting practices in a recent Linux Kernel Mailing List discussion.

The conversation started on October 2nd when he responded to the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem's pull request for Linux 6.18, submitted by maintainer Dave Airlie on October 1st. The pull request included Rust code additions for DRM drivers.

Linus first addressed what he saw as corrupted formatting in the pull request's changelog. The hierarchical indentation showing the organization of different subsections had been flattened.

