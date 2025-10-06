news
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
Kernel Space
Howard Oakley ☛ Last Week on My Mac: Has macOS virtualisation ground to a halt? – The Eclectic Light Company
I’ve long suspected that this is an example of Apple Commercial constraining Apple Engineering. To be useful, macOS VMs would have to be exempted limits on the number of Macs authorised to access services, and that could open up the possibility of third-parties bypassing FairPlay and the digital rights controls embedded in macOS. It must be deeply frustrating to those working on virtualisation, knowing that it could be done but won’t be.
Graphics Stack
Jamie Zawinski ☛ Upgrading Our Way Through OpenGL 1.x
OpenGL remains a masterclass in how to update an API in the most incompetent, user-hostile way possible. The cherry on top is that it is also best-in-show in the category of "Version Numbering: How Not To Do It."
WINE or Emulation
ScummVM ☛ “We’ve got a new case and you won’t believe who it involves!"
We are happy to announce that Tex Murphy 2: Martian Memorandum is now ready for testing in ScummVM.
Martian Memorandum is the second game in the Tex Murphy series, set in a dark version of the future circa 2039. You play private investigator Tex Murphy, who has been hired by the founder of TerraForm Corporation, Marshall Alexander, to locate his missing daughter Alexis. It seems like it might be a simple kidnapping, but the clues quickly lead to a much bigger mystery.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Final Fantasy Tactics and Lego Party - 2025-10-04 Edition
Between 2025-09-27 and 2025-10-04 we selected 5 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting our own specific criteria in terms of user ratings. Not a lot in this past week, but there’s high profile titles like the Final Fantasy Tactics remaster, and Lego Party. It seems like the FF Tactics remake was kind of rebuilt from scratch since they did not have access to the original source code. Sucks if that’s true! Here’s the whole list below.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] Plus, this week we share some less practical tips for managing a file archive as though it were a database - read on to learn how to merge your database and backup skills! [...]
New Releases
-
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.0.19
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ kv4p HT – Turn an Android smartphone into a ham radio transceiver
kv4p HT is an open-source hardware VHF or UHF radio designed to plug into the USB-C port of an Android smartphone and turn it into a handheld ham radio transceiver. It’s based on an ESP32 wireless module and an SA818 radio module. This accessory makes your phone capable of off-grid voice and text communication with a Technician-class amateur radio license. It’s small enough to fit into a pocket, partially because it does not need a battery, relying on the built-in battery of your phone.
Linux Gizmos ☛ R1 Neo Meshtastic Device Introduced with GPS and nRF52840 Processor
The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.
Hackaday ☛ 3D Printing A New Kind Of Skateboard That Is Ultimately Unsafe
Skateboards were organically developed in the 1940s and 1950s; 30 years would then pass before the ollie was developed, unlocking new realms for skaters dedicated to the artform. The advent of powerful batteries and motors would later make the electric skateboard a practical and (un?)fashionable method of transport in more recent years. Now, [Ivan Miranda] is pushing the cutting edge of skateboarding even further, with an entirely weird build of his own design.
