GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

We are happy to announce that Tex Murphy 2: Martian Memorandum is now ready for testing in ScummVM.

Martian Memorandum is the second game in the Tex Murphy series, set in a dark version of the future circa 2039. You play private investigator Tex Murphy, who has been hired by the founder of TerraForm Corporation, Marshall Alexander, to locate his missing daughter Alexis. It seems like it might be a simple kidnapping, but the clues quickly lead to a much bigger mystery.