I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it’s truly a good Windows alternative
A couple of weeks ago, Zorin OS 18 was released with a big focus on making things comfortable for people migrating from Windows 10 to Linux. And I don't mean that figuratively; the developers flat-out mentioned Windows 10's end-of-support date, claiming that their OS is "designed to be the perfect replacement for Windows." It even added OneDrive capabilities to allow Windows users to more easily migrate all of their data over to Linux.
[...]
Another point I wanted to touch on is how Zorin OS 18 is based on Debian. For people moving over from Windows, it's not immediately obvious as to why Debian is a benefit for Microsoft escapees; however, as someone who has made the jump, I found the going was a lot easier when I used an operating system that used it.