Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

Qualcomm Technologies has announced its plan to acquire Arduino, marking a major development in the embedded and maker ecosystems. The acquisition aims to combine Qualcomm’s edge computing and AI expertise with Arduino’s large developer community and open hardware approach.

I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it’s truly a good Windows alternative

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 08, 2025



A couple of weeks ago, Zorin OS 18 was released with a big focus on making things comfortable for people migrating from Windows 10 to Linux. And I don't mean that figuratively; the developers flat-out mentioned Windows 10's end-of-support date, claiming that their OS is "designed to be the perfect replacement for Windows." It even added OneDrive capabilities to allow Windows users to more easily migrate all of their data over to Linux.

Another point I wanted to touch on is how Zorin OS 18 is based on Debian. For people moving over from Windows, it's not immediately obvious as to why Debian is a benefit for Microsoft escapees; however, as someone who has made the jump, I found the going was a lot easier when I used an operating system that used it.

