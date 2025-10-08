news
Leftovers About GNU/Linux and BSD
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-10-05 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #345
My journey with linux
There are several members on this forum and in this subforum that have used linux for a long time. Professionally; I have used linux for 14 years. Personally, I began that journey around 2004. While many of the members are capable and even willing to offer there perspective I figured I would take a shot at it. I know my experience can be off putting and you might be thinking I likely have a heavy bias, and you are right to criticize, but truth be told I utilize every OS platform for work, and I personally think the mentality that one OS is better then another is something that needs to be destroyed and weeded out early in learning.
So I have taken careful consideration of muscle memory and understanding to write up what I think and what you might think, and what you might look out for and enjoy. This is one persons opinion and there are a ton to choose from, so salt to taste.
Server
MB ☛ Transfer from iCloud Email Completed
I started a project in late February where I bought a domain name that would be completely controlled by me, and specifically for email. I had been almost exclusively using the iCloud “@mac.com” email address since about 2007.
Kernel Space
Howard Oakley ☛ What to do when APFS has problems
You’ve just run First Aid in Disk Utility, or fsck_apfs, and that reports warnings or errors. What should you do next?
Dan Langille ☛ Compression results
Let’s tally up.
For reference, this is one of a series of posts regarding compression testing on zpools: [...]
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ OpenStack cloud – happy 15th anniversary!
It’s astonishing how fast time flies – fifteen years already. Yet, here we are: OpenStack cloud still stands as a de facto standard for open source cloud infrastructure implementation. It powers thousands of organisations around the world, across telco, finserv, public sector, IT, research, manufacturing and more.
Open Hardware/Modding
The Register UK ☛ How your mouse could eavesdrop and rat you out
Researchers at UC Irvine have found that optical mice equipped with 20,000 DPI sensors and decent latency can be used as a basic microphone with software designed to figure out speech patterns based on the vibration of the user's voice. The team used a $35 mouse to test the system and found it could capture speech with 61 percent accuracy, depending on voice frequency.
Raspberry Pi ☛ What’s next for Experience CS?
Experience CS adds new grades 3–7 units, Spanish and French translations, and improved tools for teachers worldwide.
Adafruit ☛ A minimal Linux driver for the GMAX4002 MIPI camera
Will Whang has been using the GMAX4002 MIPI camera with Raspberry Pi 5 and Compute Module 4 via a self developed Linux driver.
