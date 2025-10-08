Leftovers About GNU/Linux and BSD

There are several members on this forum and in this subforum that have used linux for a long time. Professionally; I have used linux for 14 years. Personally, I began that journey around 2004. While many of the members are capable and even willing to offer there perspective I figured I would take a shot at it. I know my experience can be off putting and you might be thinking I likely have a heavy bias, and you are right to criticize, but truth be told I utilize every OS platform for work, and I personally think the mentality that one OS is better then another is something that needs to be destroyed and weeded out early in learning.

So I have taken careful consideration of muscle memory and understanding to write up what I think and what you might think, and what you might look out for and enjoy. This is one persons opinion and there are a ton to choose from, so salt to taste.