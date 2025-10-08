Fedora, CentOS, and Red Hat Promoting Hype and Microsoft

Another edition of LinuxDays took place in Prague last weekend – the country’s largest Linux event drawing more than 1200 attendees and as every yearm we had a Fedora booth there – this time we also representing CentOS.

I was really glad that Tomáš Hrčka helped me staff the booth. I’m focused on the desktop part of Fedora and don’t follow the rest of the project in such detail. As a member of FESCo and Fedora infra team he has a great overview of what is going on in the project and our knowledge complemented each other very well when answering visitors’ questions. I’d also like to thank Adellaide Mikova who helped us tremendously despite not being a technical person.