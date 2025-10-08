news
Fedora, CentOS, and Red Hat Promoting Hype and Microsoft
Fedora & CentOS at LinuxDays 2025
Another edition of LinuxDays took place in Prague last weekend – the country’s largest Linux event drawing more than 1200 attendees and as every yearm we had a Fedora booth there – this time we also representing CentOS.
I was really glad that Tomáš Hrčka helped me staff the booth. I’m focused on the desktop part of Fedora and don’t follow the rest of the project in such detail. As a member of FESCo and Fedora infra team he has a great overview of what is going on in the project and our knowledge complemented each other very well when answering visitors’ questions. I’d also like to thank Adellaide Mikova who helped us tremendously despite not being a technical person.
Red Hat Official ☛ SQL Server 2025 Preview now supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 [Ed: SQL Server does not support Linux, it uses Drawbridge, but IBM Red Hat insists on pushing this proprietary spyware of Microsoft for a quick buck]
SQL Server 2025 Preview is packed with AI and developer-friendly features, making RHEL 10 a great platform for experimentation. With RHEL 10 support, you can start validating SQL Server 2025 Preview in your development and test environments ahead of general availability.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenStack VMware Migration toolkit deep-dive
This article provides a deep dive into migrating VMware-based workloads to Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift. By following this guide, you’ll gain the essential knowledge and tools needed to plan and execute a successful, efficient migration.
Red Hat Official ☛ Mitigating AI's new risk frontier: Unifying enterprise cybersecurity with AI safety [Ed: Pushing ruinous hype]
Jailbreaking: Bypass LLM built-in safety controls to extract restricted content.