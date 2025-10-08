news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
Android Police ☛ I finally found the perfect open source task manager on Android after years of switching back and forth
They have applications available for every platform, like Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. There is even a Chrome extension.
As a fan of open source and flexibility, having a dedicated desktop app for Linux is a massive win in my books.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Chromium
Android Police ☛ I never thought I'd ditch Chrome — until I tried this little-known browser
Until more recently, I've decided to explore other privacy-focused, highly customizable, Chromium-based browsers. Out of the growing list of Chromium-based browsers, Vivaldi is my favorite.
Standards/Consortia
-
DJ Bernstein ☛ 2025.10.05: MODPOD: The collapse of IETF's protections for dissent. #ietf #objections #censorship #hybrids
My blog post yesterday regarding NSA's corruption of IETF mentioned that there's a current stealth project to silence dissent in IETF. This project aims to change IETF rules so that new censors can permanently ban people from IETF participation simply for (e.g.) objecting to NSA's proposals to weaken cryptographic standards. The new rules will go into effect unless enough people hear what's happening and file objections by Tuesday the 7th of October, which, at the time I'm writing this, is still in the future.
This censorship matters for the same reason that NSA sends people to participate in IETF in the first place: IETF standards are influential. Dissent has a chance of stopping harmful IETF projects, such as current NSA-driven proposals of "non-hybrid" PQ in TLS, before those turn into standards; censoring dissent takes this chance away.
Matthew Weber ☛ Alternative Keyboard Layouts
When my layout changes, those keybindings are all over the place, and that makes everything slower, not just typing. I can’t seem to get around that hurdle, so I always fail whenever I change to a new layout. I last a few days, get frustrated, and revert back to faithful qwerty.
