Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

My blog post yesterday regarding NSA's corruption of IETF mentioned that there's a current stealth project to silence dissent in IETF. This project aims to change IETF rules so that new censors can permanently ban people from IETF participation simply for (e.g.) objecting to NSA's proposals to weaken cryptographic standards. The new rules will go into effect unless enough people hear what's happening and file objections by Tuesday the 7th of October, which, at the time I'm writing this, is still in the future.

This censorship matters for the same reason that NSA sends people to participate in IETF in the first place: IETF standards are influential. Dissent has a chance of stopping harmful IETF projects, such as current NSA-driven proposals of "non-hybrid" PQ in TLS, before those turn into standards; censoring dissent takes this chance away.