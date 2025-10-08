Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.

Featuring a stunning 16-inch 2K matte display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate, the new Oryx Pro laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 12 cores, 24 threads, and 5.1 GHz clock speed, up to 96GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 8TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

Upgrading R.R.R.R.R.R.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 08, 2025

updated Oct 08, 2025



About a decade ago Rianne received a toy panda. It cost 10 pounds and 10 pence (10.10 or ten ten) in EBay, so the panda was named "tenten". Two days from now it'll be 10/10 and we'll have good news for that day, besides or aside from the bird-feeding we plan. It is another anniversary to be celebrated, marking an important turning point in our lives.

This coming weekend or some time on Friday Rianne will install the latest version of R.R.R.R.R.R., which I installed on my laptop this morning (it worked on the first attempt). With the improvements made by our team we'll be able to reach further into sites not many people can find or ever see. We'll thus manage to curate more links. Our aim here is to disseminate information in the face of resistance from Microsoft operatives. █