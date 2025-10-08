Upgrading R.R.R.R.R.R.

Tux Machines

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.8

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arti 1.6.0 released: Circuit padding, side-channel attack mitigations, OpenTelemetry, and more.

Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks, improvements to congestion control, a new arti keys check-integrity command, and experimental support for exporting debugging information via OpenTelemetry.

9to5Linux

System76’s Oryx Pro Is the First Linux Laptop to Ship with the COSMIC Desktop

Featuring a stunning 16-inch 2K matte display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate, the new Oryx Pro laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 12 cores, 24 threads, and 5.1 GHz clock speed, up to 96GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 8TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

ClamAV 1.5 Open-Source Antivirus Engine Released with Major New Features

Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.

GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

LinuxGizmos.com

Arduino UNO Q Combines Qualcomm Dragonwing QRB2210 and STM32 MCU

Qualcomm Technologies has announced its plan to acquire Arduino, marking a major development in the embedded and maker ecosystems. The acquisition aims to combine Qualcomm’s edge computing and AI expertise with Arduino’s large developer community and open hardware approach.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—September

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

Upgrading R.R.R.R.R.R.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 08, 2025
updated Oct 08, 2025

Photo of part of a Canadian moose plume

About a decade ago Rianne received a toy panda. It cost 10 pounds and 10 pence (10.10 or ten ten) in EBay, so the panda was named "tenten". Two days from now it'll be 10/10 and we'll have good news for that day, besides or aside from the bird-feeding we plan. It is another anniversary to be celebrated, marking an important turning point in our lives.

This coming weekend or some time on Friday Rianne will install the latest version of R.R.R.R.R.R., which I installed on my laptop this morning (it worked on the first attempt). With the improvements made by our team we'll be able to reach further into sites not many people can find or ever see. We'll thus manage to curate more links. Our aim here is to disseminate information in the face of resistance from Microsoft operatives.

The OnePlus 15T might be the Android flagship to beat next year
I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it's truly a good Windows alternative
A couple of weeks ago, Zorin OS 18 was released with a big focus on making things comfortable for people migrating from Windows 10 to Linux
Ubuntu 25.10: What’s New, What’s Changed & Should You Upgrade?
Ubuntu 25.10 is out on 9 October, and for a release fronted by a ‘Questing Quokka’
Fedora & CentOS at LinuxDays 2025
I’m focused on the desktop part of Fedora and don’t follow the rest of the project in such detail
This is the one Linux feature that even Windows fanboys will appreciate
Well, if you haven't closed the tab already, that means you're at least a little bit interested in learning more
Forget Google - my new go-to search tool won't track you or push AI, and it's free
I deployed YaCy over the weekend
I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it’s truly a good Windows alternative
"designed to be the perfect replacement for Windows."
At 40 Years, Free Software Foundation Now Wants to 'Free Your Phone'
The FSF looks to bring computing freedom to mobile with LibrePlanet and they also have a new president.
Keeping the Server Cool as the Planet Warms Up [original]
load average: 0.00, 0.00, 0.00
How We've Defeated the Internet Trolls and Misogynists [original]
The way to defeat them is make that costly to them
Catching Up With Tux Machines When Updates Are Rapid and Seemingly Superfluous [original]
We do our best to compress or cluster related stories
From the Free Software Community to Local Politics [original]
She's an honest person - a person of true integrity
Ubuntu Reveal Codename of Next Year’s 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu has announced the codename of its next release, 26.04 LTS, as “Resolute Raccoon”
New Releases: Security Onion 2.4.180 and IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 197
2 new releases
OpenSSH 10.1: New DSCP Handling, SHA1 SSHFP Deprecation Announced
OpenSSH 10.1 is now available, featuring DSCP handling changes
Audiocasts: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, Linux User Space, and More
Some new episodes
Applications: WGDashboard 4.3 WireGuard UI, U-Boot v2025.10, and More
Application related picks
My Android productivity setup is 100% open-source
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 Launches with Debian Trixie Base
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 debuts with major performance boosts, privacy upgrades
Open Source and EVerest Are Driving the Future of EV Charging
EVerest is the open source approach that’s quietly driving change in the EV energy infrastructure
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.1, Linux 6.16.11, Linux 6.12.51, and Linux 6.6.110
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.1 kernel
Linux Kernel 6.17 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.17 is now available for download, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.
The Church of Emacs
by J X Self
Wine 10.16
The Wine development release 10.16 is now available
Richard Stallman to Give 3 Talks in Europe This Coming Week: Finland, Sweden, and Italy [original]
There may be more to come, but those are the ones publicised so far
The 5 fastest Linux distros I've tried - and they're all free
RedoxOS and more
The Linux distro makes it super easy for me to create, edit, and stream - here's how
Neptune
I've tested the best Linux office suites and these are my top 5 - most are free
LibreOffice is the most widely used office suite on Linux
This new Linux desktop environment gives us what Microsoft never did with Windows
The new COSMIC desktop entered beta just a couple of weeks ago, after spending over a year in alpha testing, and I decided to jump in and give it a shot
Linus Torvalds Criticizes Rust Format Checking and Pull Request Formatting in DRM Merge
Linus first addressed what he saw as corrupted formatting in the pull request's changelog
October 2025 smartphone lineup: Top launches, upgrades, and what's new this month
Windows 11 25H2 reminds me why swapping to Linux was the best idea I've had this year
However, it still reminded me that moving to Linux was the best idea I had this year
The latest Raspberry Pi OS images are now based on Debian 13 “Trixie”
Since Debian 13 “Trixie” was released last August, it was just a matter of time until Raspberry Pi OS followed
KDE neon testing now with Plasma 6.5 beta 2
One of the key problems we identified with previous KDE neon releases was that only user edition was receiving any meaningful testing
openSUSE Leap Ready for Liftoff
Users are stepping forward to share how Linux distributions like openSUSE power their projects
Austria’s military switches from Microsoft Office to LibreOffice
Like we’re seeing in Schleswig-Holstein, Denmark and many other government bodies and organisations
KPhotoAlbum 6.1.0 released
KPhotoAlbum out!
FreeBSD 15.0-ALPHA5 Now Available
The fifth alpha build of the 15.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
FSF turns forty with a groundbreaking new project and a new president
The day began with a conversation between board members Christina Haralanova, Geoffrey Knauth, Gerald J. Sussman, Ian Kelling, and Richard M. Stallman, who discussed the FSF's mission and their vision for the FSF's future
LibreOffice in Latin America: heading to Havana for the 2025 Latin American Congress
From October 6 to 9, Havana, Cuba, will host the Latin American LibreOffice 2025 Conference
Review: Linux Kamarada 15.6
Let's talk about how Kamarada performs as a desktop distribution and what it bring to the table compared to its parent, openSUSE Leap
This Week in KDE Apps
Getting back to all that's new in the KDE App scene, let's dig in
Arch Linux’s AUR Wasted My Time Until I Did This
Arch rant
Coffee Day [original]
Vista 10 is running out of support (security patches that don't even solve the security problems), so expect to see many new GNU/Linux users "out there"
Working With People From Microsoft [original]
Thankfully I never worked with people from Microsoft, only a few who were Microsoft "fans"
Sites Slow a Few Days Ago [original]
Hopefully that won't happen again any time soon
SysLinuxOS: The Go-To Linux for System Administrators
At first blush, SysLinuxOS seems to be similar to Tails
Cairo-Dock 3.6 Released with Wayland and HiDPI Support, systemd Integration
Cairo-Dock 3.6 was released today for this open-source and free dock-like application for your GNU/Linux desktop, adding major new features like Wayland and HiDPI support.