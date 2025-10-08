original
Upgrading R.R.R.R.R.R.
About a decade ago Rianne received a toy panda. It cost 10 pounds and 10 pence (10.10 or ten ten) in EBay, so the panda was named "tenten". Two days from now it'll be 10/10 and we'll have good news for that day, besides or aside from the bird-feeding we plan. It is another anniversary to be celebrated, marking an important turning point in our lives.
This coming weekend or some time on Friday Rianne will install the latest version of R.R.R.R.R.R., which I installed on my laptop this morning (it worked on the first attempt). With the improvements made by our team we'll be able to reach further into sites not many people can find or ever see. We'll thus manage to curate more links. Our aim here is to disseminate information in the face of resistance from Microsoft operatives. █