I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks, improvements to congestion control, a new arti keys check-integrity command, and experimental support for exporting debugging information via OpenTelemetry.

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

original

Catching Up With Tux Machines When Updates Are Rapid and Seemingly Superfluous

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 07, 2025,

updated Oct 07, 2025



We do our best to compress or cluster related stories

Aside from its daily bulletins, this site has this summary section and the RSS feed. We recognise that we move quite fast and for people who catch up only once a day (or less frequently) it can be hard to keep abreast of everything.

In the past, readers told us how to improve the site to better suit their reading habits/cycles. We welcome further feedback on that in IRC. █