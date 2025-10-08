news
Games: Steam Deck, PowerWash Simulator, and More
-
The House of Tesla Gets a Native Linux Build for the Steam Deck
The House of Tesla’s launch has been a bit mixed, but it is still a decent addition to the point-and-click genre. However, the 101 Update dropped this week makes a bunch of tweaks, including changing the default runtime to the native Linux build for the Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental brings fixes for The Quarry, For Honor, God of War: Ragnarok and more
Valve just updated Proton Experimental for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck with the October 7th update bringing fixes for various games.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Story-driven action-adventure Bittersweet Birthday launches November with a new demo live
Every battle is a boss fight in the mysterious action-adventure game Bittersweet Birthday, which has a new demo and trailer along with a release date. They've confirmed it will launch on November 11th with Native Linux support and they've also put up a fresh demo.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ PowerWash Simulator 2 release date confirmed for October
Time to get your rubber gloves on again, as PowerWash Simulator 2 is going to officially arrive later this month with a discount if you have the original.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vampire Survivors online co-op due out before the end of the year and more announcements are coming
Developer poncle has confirmed that Vampire Survivors much anticipated online co-op update will fully release before the end of the year.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dying Breed could end up being a real gem for RTS fans - once it's a bit further along
Welcome back, commander. Dying Breed is a new retro-inspired real time strategy game from Sarnayer / MicroProse Software out now in Early Access.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ CloverPit hits the jackpot on Steam grabbing 500,000 sales
Much like with Megabonk being a success, we have another good one here with CloverPit managing to be quite the hit on Steam. A horrific fusion of Balatro and Buckshot Roulette.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Tears of Metal is pretty much a co-op Scottish Dynasty Warriors with fun upgrades and a demo worth trying
A roguelike Scottish Dynasty Warriors? Sort of. Tears of Metal has a demo out now on Steam and if you love a good hack and slash, this is one to try out. Developed by Paper Cult, who previously released Bloodroots back in 2021.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Death Road to Canada gets a major free update with new game modes
9 years after the original release, Death Road to Canada is still going with a major update released with fun new game modes. The game has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified too!
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Megabonk is a mega success selling 1 million in 2 weeks, after being repeatedly told to delay it
Even though they were told constantly to delay the release, developer vedinad who made Megabonk has clearly cut through the noise with it now a mega success. I really love it, you can see some thoughts in the previous GamingOnLinux article.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ CoolerControl v3.0.0 brings new advanced features for managing hardware on Linux
Need help managing various different cooling devices on Linux? CoolerControl v3.0.0 has landed bringing some advanced features and work towards the future.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Luanti (formerly Minetest) v5.14 brings an improved minimap, particle improvements and UI tweaks
Luanti (formerly Minetest) has a fresh small release out with v5.14 bringing a couple of gameplay tweaks and various other improvements. What is Luanti? An open source voxel game engine. You can play many different games made with it, like the popular VoxeLibre pictured below.