Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

For stereo audio controls, you can modify only the left or right channels by holding the shift or control keys respectively while manipulating the slider.

Configuration changes can be made in the ~/.retrovolrc file, or through the preferences window at File->Configure. For example, you can change the colors to green and blue, make the segments fatter, disable the tray icon, and have the main window only display specific sliders.

Retrovol will only allow one instance to run at a time. If you attempt to launch a second instance it will instead pop up the main window if it isn’t already visible.

Also, Retrovol accepts a -bg commandline option to specify the tray icon’s background color. Normally it will just use the normal GTK background color, but if that doesn’t match your tray, you can use this to adjust it. This can also be specified in the config file (or through the preferences gui) but those are not convenient to automatically update to match the colorscheme when you change WM themes or whatever. Thus the -bg option is provided so that the script which launches Retrovol could look at the color of the theme and supply that on the commandline, without needing to modify the config file.

This is free and open source software.