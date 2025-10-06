Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
PixiEditor - universal 2D editor - LinuxLinks
PixiEditor is a universal 2D editor that was made to provide you with tools and features for all your 2D needs. Create beautiful sprites for your games, animations, edit images, create logos. All packed up in an intuitive and familiar interface.
Cosmic Comics - comics and manga reader - LinuxLinks
Cosmic Comics is a web server based comics / manga collection manager and viewer.
BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC running Linux: Introduction to the Series - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC running Linux. In this series, I examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective. I’ll compare the machine with other machines to put the results into context.
The BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC is a powerful computer based on an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor with integrated Radeon 780M graphics. At the time of writing, the machine retails for £479. It’s therefore significantly cheaper than some of the other mini PCs I’m currently writing about. The machine came with 32GB of RAM and 1TB NVMe disk which will be sufficient for most use cases.
Retrovol - volume setting program - LinuxLinks
For stereo audio controls, you can modify only the left or right channels by holding the shift or control keys respectively while manipulating the slider.
Configuration changes can be made in the ~/.retrovolrc file, or through the preferences window at File->Configure. For example, you can change the colors to green and blue, make the segments fatter, disable the tray icon, and have the main window only display specific sliders.
Retrovol will only allow one instance to run at a time. If you attempt to launch a second instance it will instead pop up the main window if it isn’t already visible.
Also, Retrovol accepts a -bg commandline option to specify the tray icon’s background color. Normally it will just use the normal GTK background color, but if that doesn’t match your tray, you can use this to adjust it. This can also be specified in the config file (or through the preferences gui) but those are not convenient to automatically update to match the colorscheme when you change WM themes or whatever. Thus the -bg option is provided so that the script which launches Retrovol could look at the color of the theme and supply that on the commandline, without needing to modify the config file.
