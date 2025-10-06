news
today's howtos
-
University of Toronto ☛ Wishing for a way to do 'blind' (untrusted) WireGuard relaying
By 'talk directly' I mean that each of the peers has the WireGuard keys of the other and the traffic between the two of them stays encrypted with those keys all the way through its travels. The traditional approach to the problem of two NAT'd machines that want to talk to each other with WireGuard is to have a WireGuard router that both of them talk to over WireGuard, but this means that the router sees the unencrypted traffic between them. This is less than ideal if you don't want to trust your router machine, for example because you want to make it a low-trust virtual machine rented from some cloud provider.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Graylog on AlmaLinux 10
Graylog stands as one of the most powerful open-source log management platforms available today, offering robust capabilities for capturing, storing, and analyzing massive volumes of structured and unstructured data in real-time.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install ERPNext on Debian 13
ERPNext stands as one of the most powerful open-source Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions available today, offering businesses a comprehensive platform to manage accounting, inventory, human resources, customer relationships, and manufacturing processes. Built on the robust Frappe Framework, ERPNext delivers enterprise-grade functionality without the hefty licensing costs associated with proprietary alternatives.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Tasksel on Debian 13
Tasksel simplifies package management on Debian-based systems by allowing users to install groups of related software packages with a single command. This comprehensive guide walks through the installation and configuration of Tasksel on Debian 13 “Trixie,” covering multiple installation methods, practical usage examples, and troubleshooting common issues.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sober Roblox on Linux Mint 22
Gaming on GNU/Linux has evolved dramatically over the past few years, and playing Roblox is no exception. While Roblox doesn’t officially support GNU/Linux systems, innovative community solutions have emerged to bridge this gap.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jellyfin on Debian 13
Setting up your own media streaming server has never been more accessible. Jellyfin stands as the premier open-source alternative to proprietary media servers, offering complete control over your entertainment library without subscription fees or limitations.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Varnish on Manjaro
Varnish Cache stands as one of the most powerful HTTP accelerators available for modern web applications. This open-source reverse caching proxy significantly reduces server load while delivering lightning-fast page loading times to end users.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install WordPress on Debian 13
WordPress powers over 43% of all websites on the internet, making it the undisputed leader in content management systems. When combined with Debian 13’s rock-solid stability and enhanced security features, you get a powerful platform for hosting professional websites.
-