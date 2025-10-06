By 'talk directly' I mean that each of the peers has the WireGuard keys of the other and the traffic between the two of them stays encrypted with those keys all the way through its travels. The traditional approach to the problem of two NAT'd machines that want to talk to each other with WireGuard is to have a WireGuard router that both of them talk to over WireGuard, but this means that the router sees the unencrypted traffic between them. This is less than ideal if you don't want to trust your router machine, for example because you want to make it a low-trust virtual machine rented from some cloud provider.