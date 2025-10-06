I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

The Linux distro makes it super easy for me to create, edit, and stream - here's how

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 06, 2025



There are plenty of niche Linux distributions on the market, some of which you've probably never heard of or would never use. Then there are those with a purpose that might entice you to consider them as your daily desktop OS.

Consider this: How much multimedia do you consume? I'm talking videos, music, images, YouTube, podcasts, you name it. If you spend a good amount of time with multimedia (either listening/watching or creating), why not use an operating system that was created specifically for that purpose? After all, you don't want to have to take the time to install the applications you need or the codecs required to consume all of that multimedia, right?

That's why there are Linux distributions such as Neptune on the market.

According to the Neptune website, "Neptune focuses on providing an elegant out-of-the-box experience for users. Therefore, we ship a nice and simple overall look and feel as well as a whole bunch of multimedia tools, like codecs, Flash player, audio, and video player."

