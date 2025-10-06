news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
Fernando Borretti ☛ Hashcards: A Plain-Text Spaced Repetition System
This opens a web interface on localhost:8000, where you can review the flashcards. Your performance and review history is stored in an SQLite database in the same directory as the cards. Cards are content-addressed, that is, identified by the hash of their text.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Marc Brooker ☛ Locality, and Temporal-Spatial Hypothesis
Almost all database systems take advantage of these forms of locality, and would lost significant performance without taking advantage of them.
Stacks of books could be written about these ideas. Stacks of books have been written about these ideas. We could talk about cache-oblivious algorithms, or non-polluting read and write instructions, or have an argument about linked lists. Instead, I want to zoom in to a particular idea in databases: temporal-spatial hypothesis.
The hypothesis I mean has a definition something like this: [...]
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Kev Quirk ☛ Breaking Things, Fixing Things
There’s still a tonne of things I want to tweak on this site, and I’ll get to them eventually. But for now, I’m focussing on writing posts and getting to know my fledgling Jekyll CMS, Hyde.
Matthew Weber ☛ Breaking Things, Fixing Things :: Matt's Blog
Sometimes I think I have more fun tweaking my blog than I do blogging on it.
GNU Projects
Standards/Consortia
Adële ☛ Why I prefer human-readable file formats
When I say human-readable file format, I'm referring to text-based files that can be opened, read, and understood without the need for any specific software or proprietary interface. They include formats like Markdown, JSON, YAML, INI, TOML, CSV/TSV and even fixed-width text files where the content and its structure are visible, transparent, and editable in a simple text editor. Unlike binary formats or database dumps, these files don't hide their meaning behind layers of abstraction. They're built for clarity, for resilience, and for people who like to know what's going on under the hood.
