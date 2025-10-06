Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

Almost all database systems take advantage of these forms of locality, and would lost significant performance without taking advantage of them.

Stacks of books could be written about these ideas. Stacks of books have been written about these ideas. We could talk about cache-oblivious algorithms, or non-polluting read and write instructions, or have an argument about linked lists. Instead, I want to zoom in to a particular idea in databases: temporal-spatial hypothesis.

The hypothesis I mean has a definition something like this: [...]