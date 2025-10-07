Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks, improvements to congestion control, a new arti keys check-integrity command, and experimental support for exporting debugging information via OpenTelemetry.

Richard Stallman to Give 3 Talks in Europe This Coming Week: Finland, Sweden, and Italy

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 07, 2025,

updated Oct 07, 2025



Here are the upcoming talks by the father of the FSF (now 40+ years old) and GNU (now 42+ years old):

There may be more to come, but those are the ones publicised so far.

There are more details in Richard Stallman's personal site. █