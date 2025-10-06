Tux Machines

R1 Neo Meshtastic Device Introduced with GPS and nRF52840 Processor

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 5th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Download openSUSE Leap 16 Full Editions (Desktop, Server and IoT Included)

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 06, 2025

Laboratory microscope

Updated This Past Day

  1. Microsoft XBox is Dying as More Retailers Stop Stocking It and Massive Layoffs Planned Again
    Microsoft is circling down the drain
  2. Linux and the Freedom Paradox
    Linux is losing freedom if some external actors who only use Microsoft tools for development wrest control

    New

  3. Links 05/10/2025: Slow News Day and Wondering About the Canada Post Walkout
    Links for the day
  4. Gemini Links 05/10/2025: Telnet Debugging and The Programmer’s Brain
    Links for the day
  5. More Than "Just a Rumour": XBox Seems to Have Just Died
    At this point, why would any studio out there target or partner with XBox?
  6. How to Tell Your Community, Project or Company is Being Infiltrated by Saboteurs
    How to identify nefarious social engineering
  7. The Fortieth Birthday of the FSF Made Us Extremely Happy
    It feels like the 'hacker community' is regrouping to discuss things and prepare for the next Big Challenge
  8. Chat Control 2 Them, Not 2 U
    Follow the advice of Dr. Patrick Breyer
  9. Mozilla: Throw Away Your "Old" PC and Enable "Digital Rights Management (DRM)"
    This is heading in a bad direction
  10. Controlling Our Computing for Another Forty Years
    40 years of freedom
  11. Motivational Small Place to Run Large Sites
    We deem this scenery motivational and inspiring
  12. Techrights' Text Version (Daily Bulletin) Turns Five This Month
    our plain-text bulletins are turning 5 this month
  13. We'll Continue Covering the Moribund OSI and Other Dysfunctional if Not Hostile Institutions
    Stefano Maffulli's departure is due to his defection and due to him failing the mission in pursuit of money (his salary)
  14. Links 05/10/2025: Lufthansa Layoffs (4,000) and More Spotify Woes (Aside From Massive Debt)
    Links for the day
  15. The Free Software Foundation's Livestream Has Ended, Video/s Might be Online Next
    I've asked whether they'll upload video of some of the event; I still wait for an answer
  16. The Register MS Does Not Know the Difference Between Microsoft GitHub and GitLab
    At the time of writing (October 5) the article from "Thu 2 Oct 2025" remains uncorrected
  17. "Bullshit Generators" (What RMS Calls LLMs) and Fake Images Already Target the FSF
    Why does Google News promote fake articles about the FSF while omitting all the real ones?
  18. Software Patents as a Bubble
    Don't invest resources in hype; if you detect a bubble, run away from it
  19. Links 05/10/2025: Political Leftovers, Climate Change, and Security Incidents
    Links for the day
  20. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  21. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, October 04, 2025
    IRC logs for Saturday, October 04, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Cairo-Dock 3.6 Released with Wayland and HiDPI Support, systemd Integration
Cairo-Dock 3.6 was released today for this open-source and free dock-like application for your GNU/Linux desktop, adding major new features like Wayland and HiDPI support.
Wine 10.16
The Wine development release 10.16 is now available
This Week in Plasma: 6.5 beta 2
This week we released the second beta of Plasma 6.5, and there are a lot of fixes in it
Where Tux Machines 'Lives' [original]
We deem this scenery motivational and inspiring
Don't Use YouTube, Use inv.nadeko.net Instead (to Access YouTube Videos Without All the Nasty Parts of YouTube) [original]
Google does not want alternatives to exist
Agate (or AGate) is 5 This Year, It's Running Our Gemini Capsule [original]
The number of capsules that use Agate is unknown, but many capsules exist
FSF's Anniversary Party Will Hopefully be Uploaded to PeerTube [original]
so that people who missed the anniversary can "catch up"
IBM is Changing Fedora and Red Hat for the Worse [original]
The culture of the original Red Hat is going away
Tux Machines Loves Software Freedom [original]
If Software Freedom is the goal, then we must focus on how to get there
 
GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support
GIMP 3.0.6 has been released as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
SysLinuxOS: The Go-To Linux for System Administrators
At first blush, SysLinuxOS seems to be similar to Tails
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing
Sharing and FOSS picks
GNU/Linux and More
some leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
today's howtos
not so many for Sunday
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 5th, 2025
The 260th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 5th, 2025.
KPhotoAlbum 6.1.0 released
I’m delighted to announce the new 6.1.0 release of KPhotoAlbum
Introducing KRetro: a Libretro game emulator from KDE! (Alpha Release)
It is designed to be convergent, usable across all Plasma Platforms
Android Leftovers
I have used dozens of Android smartphones but these Pixel features still amaze me to date
Free Software Foundation at 40 (FSF40) Hackathon Starts in 1.5 Months [original]
It's possible that the FSF will manage to raise some money for these activities
Vicinae is basically Raycast for Linux, and it's (almost) everything I wanted
Linux, replicating its UI and many of its features
4 Linux kernel tweaks I made that actually improved performance
If you want something that offers stability, flexibility, and performance, you'll want to consider a Linux distribution
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
A Mac-like experience on Linux
In 2016, after being a Mac guy for 23 years, I took the plunge and made a full-time switch to Linux
40 Years of Freedom
let's travel back to the late 1970s and early 1980
FSF turns forty with a groundbreaking new project and a new president
The day began with a conversation between board members Christina Haralanova, Geoffrey Knauth, Gerald J. Sussman, Ian Kelling, and Richard M. Stallman, who discussed the FSF's mission and their vision for the FSF's future
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Recent Valnet Articles With Focus on GNU/Linux
GNU/Linux leftovers
openSUSE Leap 16 Is Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
The openSUSE project announced today the release of openSUSE Leap 16 as a major update to this long-term supported, traditional, and full-featured openSUSE version derived from the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 16 operating system series.
Raspberry Pi 500+ Launches as the Ultimate All-In-One PC Based on Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the Raspberry Pi 500+ as the next generation of their all-in-one Raspberry Pi desktop computer, built on top of the Raspberry Pi single-board computer.
I replaced WSL with a full Linux VM, and here’s why it’s actually better
It's pretty seamless with VMs
You can turn any sketchy PC into a private one with a single USB
Turn any computer into a secure system
Microsoft's XBox is Practically Dead Already [original]
Expect a silent and gradual shutdown of various things associated with XBox
Stormy Days, Strong Spirit, Maybe Site Search Next Year [original]
a month from now the sister site has a birthday
Microsoft Still Soul-Searching for a Search Future [original]
Microsoft will continue to be very small in that segment, where it likely loses a lot of money
The Gemini Capsule gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org/ and tuxmachines.org (HTTP/S) Both Growing [original]
I've just taken a quick look at the log files
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS and more
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
a little of the latter
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Apache and Brave
mostly Brave
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
mostly Red Hat picks
Operating Systems: GNU Guix, NixOS on Raspberry Pi 4, and More
OSes in review
Linux App Release Roundup, Best Ubuntu Time Tracking Software, and More
Applications in review
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Unyo – anime streaming and manga reader
Unyo is a desktop application (inspired from Dantotsu) where you can watch and read your favourite animes and mangas
An Update on our NGI Zero Core Funded Work
A few months ago, we announced that LabPlot had received funding from the NGI Zero Core fund
August/September in KDE Itinerary
In the past two months since the last update KDE Itinerary got the ability to use the current location as a starting point for journey searches
Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' and Old FUD Recycled in 'Make Use Of' (Valnet)
3 new articles
Cinnamon Desktop Gets Improved Support for Keyboard Layouts and Input Methods
Work has started on the next major update to the Cinnamon desktop environment, possibly Cinnamon 6.6, which brings improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods and a new application menu.
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
This Week in GNOME: #219 Deciphering Hieroglyphs
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from September 26 to October 03
GNOME Foundation Update, 2025-10-03
It’s a wet and windy October afternoon here in the UK, and it’s time for another GNOME Foundation update
FSF confirms Ian Kelling as its new president
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) announced today that Ian Kelling
Games: Proton Hotfix, Utopia Must Fall, and More
10 latest from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles