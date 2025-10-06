I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

This new Linux desktop environment gives us what Microsoft never did with Windows

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 06, 2025



Since I've made the switch from Windows to Linux as my primary go-to OS on laptops, I've tried a few desktop environments, from Cinnamon, to GNOME, and eventually settled on KDE Plasma as a personal favorite. But recently, a new contender has entered the discussion, and it comes from a familiar group: System76, the team behind Pop!_OS.

The new COSMIC desktop entered beta just a couple of weeks ago, after spending over a year in alpha testing, and I decided to jump in and give it a shot. And from what I've seen so far, it's looking very promising as an alternative to the existing desktop environments. Plus, it comes with one feature that Microsoft promised Windows users for years before giving up on it.

