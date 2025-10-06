news
This new Linux desktop environment gives us what Microsoft never did with Windows
Since I've made the switch from Windows to Linux as my primary go-to OS on laptops, I've tried a few desktop environments, from Cinnamon, to GNOME, and eventually settled on KDE Plasma as a personal favorite. But recently, a new contender has entered the discussion, and it comes from a familiar group: System76, the team behind Pop!_OS.
The new COSMIC desktop entered beta just a couple of weeks ago, after spending over a year in alpha testing, and I decided to jump in and give it a shot. And from what I've seen so far, it's looking very promising as an alternative to the existing desktop environments. Plus, it comes with one feature that Microsoft promised Windows users for years before giving up on it.