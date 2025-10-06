Best Free and Open Source Software

news
Caps-Log - terminal-based journaling tool
Caps-Log (Captain’s Log) is a small, terminal-based journaling tool.
This is free and open source software.
Desktop Plus - fork of GitHub Desktop
Desktop Plus is a Git client with advanced functionality and Bitbucket integration.
This is an up-to-date fork of GitHub Desktop, with many quality of life improvements and advanced features for power users.
Desktop Plus is free and open source software.
5 Best Free and Open Source HTML Linter Tools
A linter is a tool used in software development to analyze source code for potential errors, stylistic issues, and adherence to coding standards. It essentially acts as a static code analyzer, examining the code without actually executing it. Linters help developers catch issues early in the development cycle, improving code quality and maintainability
Linters are useful tools for maintaining code quality and consistency in your Ruby applications. They analyze code for potential issues, enforce coding standards, and help catch errors before they are pushed into production. Linters are not necessarily a quick fix, can be a distraction, and it’s not inconceivable that they may not be helpful with old, large code bases.
This article picks some useful tools to help you fix HTML code.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Valot - modern time tracking application
Valot combines time tracking with earnings calculation in one clean app. Set your hourly rates, track your work time, and instantly see what you’ve earned. Simple tracking for professionals who value their time.
It offers a clean, modern interface that follows GNOME Human Interface Guidelines.
This is free and open source software.