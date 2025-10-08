Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

The Free Software Foundation (FSF) celebrated its 40th birthday last Saturday. First started in 1985, the FSF has helped shape the digital world we live in today. Its ideas about free software inspired the open‑source movement; now open‑source programs run on countless computers, phones, and devices around the globe.

Before the FSF, most software had to be paid for. And the way it worked was kept secret. You couldn’t look at the code that made a program work, and you couldn’t change it. Richard Stallman thought this was a problem. He believed people should be able to see how their software worked. He also thought they should be allowed to change the software and share it with other people.