news
today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ 10 MySQL Interview Questions Every DBA Must Know
In our previous articles, we’ve covered MySQL interview questions for beginners and intermediate users, and the response has been overwhelming. Today, we’re taking a different approach – focusing specifically on MySQL Database Interview Questions tailored for Linux users.
Now, some of you might be wondering why we’re separating Linux users from the rest. Well, the reason is simple. In most production environments, MySQL runs on Linux servers, and interviewers expect you to know more than just SQL queries.
-
Jeremy Cherfas ☛ TIL: sips for Image Manipulation
I did one run of a straight TIFF to JPEG conversion and it worked, but the JPEG was still too large. So I actually read sips help and discovered the -Z option to specify a size in pixels for the largest dimension.
-
Andy Bell ☛ A pragmatic guide to modern CSS colours - part one
The way we write CSS colours has evolved, and not just from web safe hex codes to hsl() functions, but even the rgb() and hsl() functions you know are a little different now than they used to be.
For this section, we’re going to look at how those old features have evolved with a new syntax, because we’ll have to use that syntax with some of the features we’ll be exploring.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install and use Jenkins on Linux
Jenkins is a powerful open-source tool for automating builds and deployments. This guide explains how to install and use Jenkins on Linux, configure it for CI/CD pipelines, and manage jobs efficiently. Perfect for developers and DevOps engineers looking to streamline software delivery and improve productivity through automation.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Use Ubuntu Live USB or CD
Ubuntu Live USB or CD lets you boot and use Ubuntu without installing it on your computer. This guide explains how to create, boot, and use a Live USB or CD to explore Linux, troubleshoot systems, or perform installations — all without modifying your existing OS setup. Perfect for beginners and tech enthusiasts.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install Software Using PowerShell Script [Ed: Seems like the wrong approach; treating Linux like it is Windows]
Installing software manually can be time-consuming. PowerShell lets you automate the entire process with simple scripts. This guide shows how to install software silently, handle dependencies, and deploy applications efficiently across systems — saving time and ensuring consistency in your IT environment. Perfect for admins and power users alike.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Opera Browser on Fedora 42
Opera Browser stands as one of the most feature-rich web browsers available for GNU/Linux systems, offering advanced capabilities like built-in VPN, ad blocking, and social control media integration that make it an excellent choice for Fedora users.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Varnish on Debian 13
Installing Varnish Cache on Debian 13 provides a powerful solution for enhancing web server performance through intelligent HTTP caching. This comprehensive guide walks you through the complete installation process, from system preparation to advanced configuration, ensuring optimal performance for your web applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install ISPConfig on Debian 13
ISPConfig is a powerful open-source hosting control panel that simplifies server management for system administrators and hosting providers. This comprehensive guide walks through the complete installation process of ISPConfig on Debian 13 (Trixie), covering everything from initial server preparation to post-installation configuration.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Create Swap Space on Debian 13
Swap space serves as a critical component in GNU/Linux system memory management, acting as an overflow area when physical RAM reaches capacity. On Debian 13 systems, configuring swap space properly ensures system stability, prevents out-of-memory crashes, and enables features like hibernation.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zeek Network Security on AlmaLinux 10
Network security monitoring has become an essential component of modern infrastructure defense strategies. Organizations need powerful tools to analyze network traffic patterns, detect anomalies, and respond to potential threats in real-time. Zeek, formerly known as Bro, stands as one of the most powerful open-source network security monitoring solutions available today.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jenkins on AlmaLinux 10
Jenkins stands as the cornerstone of modern DevOps automation, enabling continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) workflows that streamline software development processes. AlmaLinux 10, the latest stable release of this enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution, provides an ideal foundation for running Jenkins with its robust security features and RHEL compatibility.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install EspoCRM on Fedora 42
EspoCRM stands as a powerful open-source customer relationship management solution designed for businesses seeking complete control over their data and customization capabilities. Installing this web-based CRM platform on Fedora 42 provides an ideal combination of cutting-edge GNU/Linux features with enterprise-grade customer management tools.
-