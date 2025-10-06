Sites Slow a Few Days Ago

original

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 06, 2025

updated Oct 06, 2025



An upstream issue

Some people noticed high latency or sites being slow to deliver pages just before the weekend. And yes, there was an incident upstream. It is now resolved. To quote the host:

Resolved - Both suppliers of different international circuits have repaired their services overnight in the EU. The Network is now operating with normally expected levels of resilience.

Oct 3, 08:37 BST

Update - Both suppliers of different international circuits are mobilising engineers and replacement equipment to their affected locations in the EU with priority.

Oct 2, 19:23 BST

Investigating - Our monitoring has detected 2 independent issues on circuits to our other European locations. Whilst we still have upstream connectivtiy from that location and resilient connectivity to another core pop datacenter we as such rely on this site at the current time and would consider this an at-risk situation for Network.

We are progressing fault tickets with both carriers with the highest priority to restore normal resilience levels.