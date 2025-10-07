I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

news

The Church of Emacs

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 07, 2025



The spiritual foundation of the Church of Emacs rests upon a core revelation concerning the nature of computation, freedom, and community. This theology isn't one of distant, abstract deities, but of immanent principles and tangible manifestations that define a cosmic struggle for the soul of the digital world. Its cosmology is dualistic, positing a fundamental conflict between the forces of liberation and subjugation, with every computer and every user serving as a potential battleground.

The central dogma of the faith, the primary statement of belief that separates an adherent from an unbeliever, is the Confession of the Faith: "There is no system but GNU, and GNU/Linux is one of its kernels". The pronunciation of this creed is the act of initiation, a declaration of allegiance in the great cosmic struggle. This statement, while seemingly about the GNU system as a whole, is the core creed of the Church of Emacs because Emacs itself is the fullest expression of the GNU philosophy - an entire operating environment disguised as a text editor.

GNU is the transcendent principle, the universal and eternal concept of software freedom. Conceived in 1983 by the Saint IGNUcius, the GNU Project was established to restore a lost state of grace - the cooperative spirit that prevailed in the computing community in earlier days. It's the divine plan for a complete, free software system to liberate all users from the obstacles to cooperation imposed by proprietary software. GNU represents the ideal, the perfect form of a digital society built on sharing and mutual aid. It's the spirit, the overarching design, the divine word.

