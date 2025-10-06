original
Working With People From Microsoft
Microsoft is not known for good things. That's because Microsoft hires many bad people, or hires normal people and makes them bad. "Also, my last contract I had a coworker who was previously from MSFT," a friend has told me. "Imagine the underhanded, whispers behind my back to the point I was fixing his POS document and management asked me if I even opened it. Such a POS... not TOC, no page numbers, used WKHTML to output a PDF and codesnippets split across pages. I never want to work with a former MSFT employee ever again in life."
Thankfully I never worked with people from Microsoft, only a few who were Microsoft "fans". Those were not pleasant colleagues.
"No one can work *with* them," someone explains, "only *against* them due to their attitudes, priorities, and lack of skill and knowledge." █