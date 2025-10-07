I have watched the development of Zig way back in the early days when it was just Andrew Kelley posting his development streams. The idea was straight-forward: take the best parts of C, leave behind the warts, and make it easy to use. His enthusiasm for the subject and the progress he was making kept me watching. I’ve been following Zig from the side lines ever since.

Some time ago I decided I wanted to try Zig on something small in scope but serious enough that I would be forced out of tutorials and have to think for myself. I’ve always maintained an interest in older computing platforms and systems so I thought I’d try an emulator. Only I didn’t want to start on the NES or even the GameBoy, I needed something even smaller. I needed CHIP-8!